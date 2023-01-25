Apple releases short film to spotlight data privacy

Apple has released a six-minute short film, fronted by Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, to spotlight data privacy.



Created in partnership with MAL, “A day in the life of an average person’s data” follows Mohammed throughout an “average” day alongside Von, a real Apple Specialist from the Tower Theater store in LA.



The film runs through Mohammed’s day in chapters and follows him through the "glamorous" routine of an actor – one who believes he’s probably more famous than he is.



It highlights Apple features that help users protect their data, such as App Tracking Transparency, Privacy Nutrition Labels, Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Check, Location Services, and passkeys.



Various activities are used to put these privacy features into action, ranging from Mohammed deleting his search history to cover up his desire to make himself taller, to making a private purchase to conceal the fact he uses muscle padding.



It was directed by Jonathan Krisel, co-creator and co-head writer of Portlandia, and an original score was written by Tom Howe, who also scored Ted Lasso.



The film will go out across Apple online channels.



“At Apple, we’re focused on designing devices, features, and services that keep users in control of their personal data,” Erik Neuenschwander, Apple’s director of user privacy, said.



“Over the years we’ve integrated powerful privacy controls into our operating systems. This film and our new Today at Apple sessions will show users how they can take advantage of some of the features we offer, and understand how privacy is at the centre of everything we do.”



The new Today at Apple session, “Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone”, will launch on 28 January and teach attendees how to customise each privacy feature based on their individual privacy preferences.



The film follows Apple’s “The greatest”, which explored the brand’s accessibility features for people with disabilities.



Apple has also released various short films, called the “Apple at work” series, which follow The Underdogs and the things they get up to in the office.