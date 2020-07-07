data privacy
TikTok to exit Hong Kong market
Move appears to be related to the SAR's new national security law.
Grindr and OkCupid among dating apps handing data to 'out of control' adtech
Google DoubleClick was receiving data from eight apps tested, while Facebook was receiving data from nine.
Planning for privacy
"If we stop focusing on next quarter and instead consider what is likely to occur in a few years’ time, it becomes easier to take decisive steps."
Consumer data concerns: Let’s admit there’s a problem
The status quo isn't working. Time to give users real control over the data they share and end the game of Whac-A-Mole between advertisers, browsers and users.
Why don't 'chief children's officers' exist in every big tech firm?
The CEO of SuperAwesome describes the state of the internet in terms of children's safety — and says China is further ahead than most in getting it right.
Confidence returning to buying and selling data: Eyeota
Evolving data laws run the risk of creating continued headaches, but GDPR has pushed most brands, agencies and publishers to a better place, argues Eyeota's international MD Aaron Jackson.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins