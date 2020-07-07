data privacy

TikTok to exit Hong Kong market
Jul 7, 2020
Staff Reporters

TikTok to exit Hong Kong market

Move appears to be related to the SAR's new national security law.

Grindr and OkCupid among dating apps handing data to 'out of control' adtech
Jan 15, 2020
Omar Oakes

Grindr and OkCupid among dating apps handing data to 'out of control' adtech

Google DoubleClick was receiving data from eight apps tested, while Facebook was receiving data from nine.

Planning for privacy
Sep 12, 2019
Justin Peyton

Planning for privacy

"If we stop focusing on next quarter and instead consider what is likely to occur in a few years’ time, it becomes easier to take decisive steps."

Consumer data concerns: Let’s admit there’s a problem
Sep 11, 2019
Pieter de Zwart

Consumer data concerns: Let’s admit there’s a problem

The status quo isn't working. Time to give users real control over the data they share and end the game of Whac-A-Mole between advertisers, browsers and users.

Why don't 'chief children's officers' exist in every big tech firm?
Jul 10, 2019
Olivia Parker

Why don't 'chief children's officers' exist in every big tech firm?

The CEO of SuperAwesome describes the state of the internet in terms of children's safety — and says China is further ahead than most in getting it right.

Confidence returning to buying and selling data: Eyeota
Apr 10, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Confidence returning to buying and selling data: Eyeota

Evolving data laws run the risk of creating continued headaches, but GDPR has pushed most brands, agencies and publishers to a better place, argues Eyeota's international MD Aaron Jackson.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia