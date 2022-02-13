Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis Opinions
Sampson Yimer
1 day ago

An Olympic-sized opportunity? Sponsorship and the metaverse

Connection with a community can stretch beyond the live events.

An Olympic-sized opportunity? Sponsorship and the metaverse

Triumph over adversity. These three words symbolise what we love about the Olympic Games—the compelling stories about the journey that world-class competitors take to reach the pinnacle of athletic achievement. These storylines, along with the unique benefit of galvanising countries in the interest of seeing their nation's flag represented on the podium, triumphant, for all the world to see, are the core reasons why the Olympic Games is one of the most popular events in the world.

The 2022 iteration of the Games has had a slightly different reception. Not attributed in any way, shape, or form to the incredible athletic feats of the participants but, rather the political, social, and public-health-related concerns and considerations surrounding the event. Accordingly, several brands have scaled back their sponsorship and advertising presence during the upcoming games, acutely aware of those issues and the perception thereof.

How can brands, who invest significant resources to sponsor these events, for the brand association, impactful consumer engagement and shared equity at the pinnacle of emotional resonance, potentially mitigate extrinsic factors such as this, going forward? The cultivation of the borderless community engagement mechanisms accelerated by a global pandemic and underpinned by the resulting technological and social advancement could be the answer.

Let's look at the metaverse

The definition of the metaverse and the seemingly infinite possibilities that its advent can ultimately provide is still being debated. There have also been many definitions in the collective consciousness but, to paraphrase Matthew Ball, an expert on the topic, I'm not certain there is a singular definition.

It operates differently for different use cases and for different needs.

It is no secret that the past few years have hastened the rise of several trends, including digital transformation and adoption. While its design was to mitigate the lack of direct physical connection, it also unlocked the possibilities that exist from a digital perspective and may very well serve as an elixir for similar prominent events.

What does it mean for brand sponsorship?

Sponsorship has evolved into many forms over the years, spanning the physical, digital and now, even virtual. Created spaces, worlds and communities infinitely broaden the aperture through which savvy brand messaging can reach an impassioned consumer. The metaverse also presents interesting applications to the stratospheric growth of digital collectibles in the marketplace, serving as a mechanism to showcase unique creative outputs.

From a sponsorship perspective, we've just scratched the surface of what sort of virtual inventory and brand integration can occur. In addition to properties being able to create replica venues, like Verizon and Epic Games so effectively did during their Super Bowl LV activation, there are also infinite, additional possibilities for world creation and thus mechanisms for brands to connect with their audiences.

Luxury apparel companies, such as Gucci, have also found success in the metaverse, engaging with Roblox to create a Gucci Garden space, where users could purchase digital merchandise and collectibles. This is a new creative outlet of expression for a more digitally native consumer, as used to interacting with their respective communities in a virtual environment as they are in a physical one.

Inversely, brands are working on creating their own iterations, to leverage federation, league or team/club intellectual property in new and interesting ways to connect with their core audiences, even outside a traditional, physical retail environment. The potential for exclusive drops, NFTs or other digital merchandise in a virtual environment is almost endless.

While there are several aspects of live events that are uncontrolled, what we can control is ensuring the use of mechanisms to protect brand investments. Connection with community through a shared, communal experience is not only predicated on the live event—and leveraging technology can ensure at least portions of it will remain uninterrupted. Borderless, ubiquitous engagement with almost limitless creative possibility: its promise is a reflection of endless potential, much like the Olympic Games themselves.

It will be increasingly critical for brands to find their place in this valuable and fertile territory to ensure the amplification of their partnerships in both a digital and physical environment. Perhaps, ultimately, the definition of the metaverse is moot—its growth and evolution will be predicated less on semantics, and more on the ability to add and unlock value for fans and consumers. And, as long as brands and properties are focused on that, triumph over unexpected adversity seems a bit less like the impossible and a bit more like the achievable.

Sampson Yimer is vice-president, sponsorship consulting, at Momentum Worldwide

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

2 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

3 Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

4 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

5 They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

6 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

7 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

8 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

9 Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

10 MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

Related Articles

The metaverse has a gaming problem
Marketing
Jan 26, 2022
Rosh Singh

The metaverse has a gaming problem

But WTF is the metaverse, really?
Digital
Jan 4, 2022
Mat Maroni

But WTF is the metaverse, really?

What luxury brands need to know to succeed in the new metaverse
Digital
Jan 18, 2022
Daniel Langer

What luxury brands need to know to succeed in the ...

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund
Advertising
Jan 17, 2022
Staff Reporters

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse ...

Just Published

Dentsu posts stronger 2021 earnings than expected
Advertising
10 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu posts stronger 2021 earnings than expected

Transformation and ecommerce services helped boost underlying profit 44% as Dentsu sets aside a new fund for acquisitions.

Mozilla and Meta collaborate on privacy-preserving attribution solution
Advertising
15 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Mozilla and Meta collaborate on privacy-preserving ...

Despite Mozilla's long-standing criticism of Facebook, the two companies have co-developed a measurement solution for the post-cookie, post-IDFA world—drawing ire from privacy advocates.

Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favourite condom ads for Valentine's Day
Analysis
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favourite ...

Frisky film festival: Whether you love or hate this day devoted to lovers, please enjoy this roundup of some of our most-adored condom campaigns.

Chinese culture carriers now the secret to building brands in China
Marketing
17 hours ago
Bryce Whitwam

Chinese culture carriers now the secret to building ...

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Julien Lapka, China insights guru and founder of the agency Inner Chapter, advises brands to move beyond investing solely in Chinese KOLs and evolve into establishing relationships with Chinese cohort groups.