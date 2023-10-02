News Advertising Media
Ben Bold
8 hours ago

Amazon reviews global media account

The incumbent, Interpublic’s Initiative, won the business in 2013 and defended it successfully in 2017.

Amazon: Wieden & Kennedy London created recent ads for Amazon Prime
Amazon: Wieden & Kennedy London created recent ads for Amazon Prime

Amazon is reviewing its global media planning and buying business.

The ecommerce group has worked with the incumbent, Interpublic Group's Initiative, for the past decade.

The news was broken by Marketing Brew. Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser provided Campaign with a statement. He said: “As part of our regular course of business, we routinely review existing business relationships with third-party vendors and partners, and based on those reviews, may decide to solicit proposals from vendors interested in working with us. We look forward to the proposal process in this case and will evaluate the right next steps for our businesses once we’ve reviewed submissions.” 

In its 2022 full-year results, the retail, technology and entertainment giant reported it spent $20.6bn (£16.9bn) on advertising and promotional costs in 2022, up from $16.9bn in 2021 and more than double its 2020 spend, at $10.9bn.

Initiative successfully defended its hold on the global account in 2017, beating Publicis Media in a final round. It originally won Amazon's global media in 2013 from then-incumbent Group M's Mindshare and Mediacom.

Earlier this year, Campaign reported that IPG's Mediahub was set to win Netflix's UK media planning and buying account. But ultimately, the agency had to turn down the business due to a client conflict, understood to be Amazon. Dentsu ended up being awarded the account.

On its creative account, Amazon works with a number of agencies and last month added Omnicom's Adam & Eve/DDB to its European roster. It already worked with a number of UK-based agencies, including Wieden & Kennedy London, Lucky Generals, Droga5 London and Joint.

Campaign contacted IPG for comment.

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

2 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

3 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

4 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

5 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

6 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

7 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

8 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

9 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

10 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Related Articles

The CMO's MO: Gaurav Kathpalia on the evolution of Amazon Prime
Sep 4, 2023
Shawn Lim

The CMO's MO: Gaurav Kathpalia on the evolution of ...

Former Lazada and Amazon senior exec joins Athletic Greens
Sep 13, 2023
Shawn Lim

Former Lazada and Amazon senior exec joins Athletic ...

Why Amazon’s retail platform positions it to dominate in streaming
Jun 28, 2023
Lisa Lacy

Why Amazon’s retail platform positions it to ...

Amazon revenue up 11% in Q2, buoyed once again by advertising
Aug 4, 2023
Lisa Lacy

Amazon revenue up 11% in Q2, buoyed once again by ...

Just Published

Inclusive marketing: embrace or cancel?
7 hours ago
Lisette Arsuaga

Inclusive marketing: embrace or cancel?

A new study reveals what consumers really think.

Why can’t climate change be a laughing matter?
7 hours ago
Gen Kobayashi

Why can’t climate change be a laughing matter?

Apple's recent "Mother Nature" spot has shown that eco messaging needn't be worthy or stuffy.

Adland can no longer rely on ‘tech factor’ to boost spend
8 hours ago
Ian Whittaker

Adland can no longer rely on ‘tech factor’ to boost ...

Our Investor View columnist warns the slowdown in spend by tech clients is unlikely to bounce back in full.

Inclusive technology will improve wellbeing for all
8 hours ago
Charli Edwards

Inclusive technology will improve wellbeing for all

Designers of digital products must respond to the needs of vulnerable groups and create solutions that foster connection and combat loneliness.