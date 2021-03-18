Marketing Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

AirAsia claims its media business is taking flight

The brand wants its media offering to account for a tenth of revenue soon, and is working to convince brands and media agencies that it offers an attractive audience based on first-party data.

AirAsia expects its chat function to have over 1 million active users shortly.
AirAsia expects its chat function to have over 1 million active users shortly.

With most of its 245 planes grounded, high-profile Malaysian airline AirAsia is looking to newer businesses to lift its performance in 2021.

While the company has made some progress in industries as diverse as food delivery and logistics, one area that has seen strong growth is its media unit, which has gone from being a miniscule part of its business to accounting for 1% of turnover in under a year, according to the company.

AirAsia has firm plans to rachet this up to 10% (although it did not provide a specific timeline for this goal) as it leans on its inventory of first-party data in Southeast Asia, and like Amazon, builds out its suite of offerings. Central to its plans is a relatively new chat offering that attracted as many as 350,000 monthly active users in 2020, before its official launch, and is expected to cross 1 million. 

"We offer our customers a unique omnichannel solution and first-person ASEAN data, along with better conversion rates than the competition," says Sumit Ramchandani, AirAsia Media Group CEO. As the unit seeks to grow its business, it is focusing on engagement over exchange value, as it seeks to build out a base of consumers who spend more time—and money—on its growing 'super app'. The chat function, run as a 'skunkworks' experiment for much of 2020, was launched to the public earlier this year. 

AirAsia's planes have been mostly grounded since early 2020


"Since early 2020, we have accelerated our digital businesses and expanded AirAsia’s product offerings within the super app to remain relevant and more importantly, deliver greater value to our customers," says Melissa Lim, business lead for AirAsia.com. "During this time, we foresaw a growing need to provide users with a gateway to establish simple and comfortable connections for their main daily activities in one device—and that includes messaging." 

Through continuous improvement and optimisation, AirAsia's super app is evolving and will offer a lot more in the coming months. For example, through AirAsia chat’s Channel tab, users will be able to organically follow channels they are interested in (akin to WeChat), to discover the latest promotions and announcements. The super app itself has already surpassed over 10 million downloads, and the business foresees increased engagement once travel restrictions are lifted, harnessing AirAsia’s database of 60 million users.

Sumit Ramchandani, CEO, AirAsia Media


How does a brand that is best known for its bright-red planes make a successful pivot to a burgeoning media business? Ramchandani admits that AirAsia is yet working to improve awareness and pushing clients to spend more on the platform. "Most brands are not aware of what we’re trying to do as publisher," he admits. "Brands are not willing to invest straightaway in our platform in a pandemic."

To try to address this issue, AirAsia's media business will offer flexibility in pricing and tech offerings to customers. "Our focus has widened beyond travel as our company has indexed towards ecommerce," says Ramchandani. "We have roped in clients in food delivery, tech, duty-free shops and also working with big [ad] spenders in segments such as consumer goods, such as Unilever's Lifebuoy," he adds.

AirAsia Media also wants to partner with agencies to build an attributable solution that delivers clear ROI to their clients, and Ramchandani claims to be in talks with two "large media agencies" as part of this initiative. 

AirAsia Media consists of five units: content and creative; media; data and adtech; talent and celebrities; and channels. Ramchandani says brands have the option to run campaigns either using AirAsia's self-service adtech platform or a managed service.

On top of this, the company has a deal with Universal Music Group (UMG), through which it created the RedRecords and RedCarpet offerings in under two months. RedCarpet (not to be confused with the airline's priority boarding service of the same name) focuses on talent-driven marketing campaigns. Ramchandani says its key proposition is to combine UMG's strengths in managing top talent and celebrities with AirAsia's media reach, marketing and content creation capabilities. The RedRecords label has already signed Malaysian actor Alvin Chong and Thai-German artist Jannine Weigel, with more talent in the pipeline. AirAsia is responsible for the entire marketing campaign for Weigel's Passcode single. 

As the media business reaches some scale, Ramchandani's team is focused on not just growing capabilities at home in Malyasia, but further afield in Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore. A key part of this push will come via RedCarpet channel partnerships, he added, with a few pacts close to being signed in 2021. Previously, the business has signed deals with ChekHup in Malaysia and Walch in Singapore. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

2 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

4 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

5 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

6 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

7 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

8 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

9 R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

What brands should and should not do on International Women’s Day

10 IWD dos and don'ts for brands

Related Articles

Brands must be prepared for an era of uncertainty, as Covid-19 accelerates market shifts
Digital
Feb 11, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Brands must be prepared for an era of uncertainty, ...

Tony Fernandes’ AirAsia plans: from airline to lifestyle brand
Marketing
Jul 11, 2019
Christie Lee

Tony Fernandes’ AirAsia plans: from airline to ...

Covid-19 risks turning back the clock on gender-equality gains
Advertising
Dec 15, 2020
Nicola Kemp

Covid-19 risks turning back the clock on gender-equa...

Interest in brand purpose heightened during pandemic and social unrest
Marketing
Feb 23, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Interest in brand purpose heightened during ...

Just Published

Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z
Marketing
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z

Learn how to make compelling videos for a demographic that requires strong content and relatability.

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase
News
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase

INSPIRATION STATION: A display near Hong Kong's waterfront showcases the work of artists who use varying tools, from iPhones to drones to huge professional cameras, spray cans, pens, paint, papier-mâché and wool.

'Drink yourself to sleep', advises singer of irreverent lullabies
The Work
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

'Drink yourself to sleep', advises singer of ...

How do you send troubled Aussies off to dreamland? With profane lullabies and sleep tonics, of course.

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020

AGENCY REPORT CARD: It was a year of plunging declines and rapid recoveries for M&C Saatchi in 2020, that meant the agency network spent most of its time planning for normalcy rather than developing new products.