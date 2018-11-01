Work by Lucky Generals highlights settings where sexual harassment takes place and challenges viewers to 'draw the line'.
"We cannot have progress without full transparency on who the harassers and bullies in our industry are and whether or not they face repercussions."
"We will wear black during Cannes as a statement of solidarity and safety for those who attend."
Cindy Gallop has urged women to found the "female-led holding company of the future" in the wake of the dramatic exit of former WPP chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell.
The memo, which was sent out in the US, was intended to "reiterate existing policies and support for employees."
Flooded with stories after issuing a call for women to tell her about sexual harassment in the industry, Gallop is now calling on adland to pledge not to penalise women who do come forward.
