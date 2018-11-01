Nicola Kemp

UK TimeTo campaign exposes reality of sexual harassment in advertising
Advertising
Nov 1, 2018
Work by Lucky Generals highlights settings where sexual harassment takes place and challenges viewers to 'draw the line'.

Cindy Gallop calls #timesup on NDAs
Advertising
Aug 8, 2018
Nicola Kemp

"We cannot have progress without full transparency on who the harassers and bullies in our industry are and whether or not they face repercussions."

Organisation calls on women to wear black at Cannes Lions
Advertising
May 30, 2018
Nicola Kemp

"We will wear black during Cannes as a statement of solidarity and safety for those who attend."

Cindy Gallop: 'Forget passion—find things you want to punch'
Advertising
May 18, 2018
Nicola Kemp

Cindy Gallop has urged women to found the "female-led holding company of the future" in the wake of the dramatic exit of former WPP chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell.

McCann Worldwide broaches #MeToo with internal memo
Advertising
Feb 6, 2018
Nicola Kemp

The memo, which was sent out in the US, was intended to "reiterate existing policies and support for employees."

'I knew it was bad, but I never knew the full extent': Cindy Gallop
Advertising
Oct 27, 2017
Nicola Kemp

Flooded with stories after issuing a call for women to tell her about sexual harassment in the industry, Gallop is now calling on adland to pledge not to penalise women who do come forward.

