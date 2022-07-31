Digital Marketing Media PR
Arvind Hickman
14 hours ago

Agencies on alert as Tesco goes shopping for media account

WPP’s MediaCom has handled the UK’s largest supermarket since 2015.

Tesco: is reviewing its media requirements
Tesco: is reviewing its media requirements

Tesco has put agencies on alert by launching a review of its media planning and buying account.

WPP’s MediaCom is the incumbent on the account for Britain’s biggest supermarket after winning the business from IPG’s Initiative in 2015.

It is thought to be the first time since then that Tesco has conducted a full-blown review of its media arrangements.

Tesco confirmed a review is under way but declined to comment.

Campaign understands the pitch is not a reflection on MediaCom’s work. The process, which is at an early stage, is said to be part of a routine review of agency support.

Tesco spends upwards of £80m a year on advertising, according to previous estimates by Nielsen.

There was no immediate word on which agencies might be pitching for the account. M/Six and ZenithOptimedia pitched for the business against Initiative and MediaCom in 2015. 

The supermarket used Initiative for 20 years and its decision to move both its media account to MediaCom and its creative account from Wieden & Kennedy to Bartle Bogle Hegarty in 2015 came at a significant time, because Tesco had lost market share and suffered accounting problems.

Since then, Tesco has turned around its operations and launched “Food love stories” as a successful brand platform in 2017. 

Tesco, MediaCom and Bartle Bogle Hegarty went on to win a media Grand Prix for “Food love stories” at Cannes Lions in 2018 and the Grand Prix at the IPA Effectiveness Awards in 2020.

More recently, Tesco has stepped up its ambitions as a media owner in the fast-growing retail media sector by selling ad space on its own platforms, including its website and app.

The retail giant is working in partnership with its data science company, Dunnhumby, as it wants to help brands and agencies to buy ads and target them better by using data from the 20 million-plus households signed up to its Clubcard loyalty scheme and app.

Tesco’s media agency review will be a test for WPP after it announced plans to merge MediaCom and sister agency Essence globally from January 2023.

The two agencies are being kept separate in the UK to manage client conflicts, including Tesco and Sainsbury’s (the latter uses Essence for digital media), and Sky and BT (MediaCom and Essence clients respectively).

Alessandra Bellini, the chief customer officer of Tesco since 2017 and president of the Advertising Association, oversees the brand’s marketing.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

2 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

4 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

5 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

7 Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

8 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

9 Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure
Marketing
Apr 26, 2022
Arvind Hickman

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM ...

WPP’s Mark Read on MediaCom merger, pitch pipeline and halving Cannes attendance
Advertising
May 5, 2022
Gideon Spanier

WPP’s Mark Read on MediaCom merger, pitch pipeline ...

EssenceMediacom CEO Nick Lawson unveils new global leadership team
Media
May 12, 2022
Arvind Hickman

EssenceMediacom CEO Nick Lawson unveils new global ...

T Gangadhar ends 14-year stint with WPP
Digital
May 11, 2022
Campaign India Team

T Gangadhar ends 14-year stint with WPP

Just Published

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to Asia CMO role
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to ...

The agency also promoted Janet Tsai to chief communications officer in the region.

Havas sees ‘very good momentum’ in Q2 and has ‘confidence’ about rest of 2022
Advertising
14 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Havas sees ‘very good momentum’ in Q2 and has ...

Organic revenues jumped 11.5% for the period.

‘Another turn around the merry-go-round’: Ad industry both relieved and frustrated by Google’s extended cookie deadline
Advertising
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

‘Another turn around the merry-go-round’: Ad ...

Industry experts dive into the factors they believe informed Chrome’s latest delayed cookie deprecation and the fallout it will cause.