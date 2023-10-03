Ad industry ‘bullish’ on Meta following AI, mixed reality showcase

Advertising executives welcome the ways Meta has opened up its AI models to auditing and introduced third-party gaming integrations into its mixed reality headset — though they left the company’s Connect technology conference with some questions unanswered.

In conversations with Campaign US, creative agency technology leaders who attended the conference last week all cited Meta’s scale and its more “responsible” approach to AI development as convincing selling points to draw users and brands to its new products.

These include a generative AI image generator, image editing tools on Instagram, AI stickers as well as a host of AI chatbots, including some acted by celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton and Naomi Osaka.

Using celebrities to act out characters rather than trying to replicate their personalities is a “low risk” way for Meta to test the chatbots before they open them up to brands, according to Kai Tier, U.S. executive director of creative technology at R/GA.

Tier, who attended Connect, including an event specifically for agency partners, said Meta heavily emphasized the work it was doing to “de-risk” its new AI experiences for brands who have concerns about hallucinations and inappropriate responses that have plagued other chatbots.

A more open approach

Meta continually referenced its “responsible” approach to AI development throughout the event. In his opening keynote, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was rolling its AI products out “a bit more slowly than we normally would” so it can address issues “before we get to scale” — a deviation from the “move fast, break things” culture he shepherded in Facebook’s early days.

“It is important to do all of this very thoughtfully, right, because generative AI, it's powerful, there's a lot of awesome potential, but there are also clearly going to be some new challenges that come with this too,” he said.

Zuckerberg said Meta has built guardrails around inappropriate conversations, has begun explaining how AI influences its products with public system cards and has “red-teamed” its AI models — a process that involves simulating attacks to identify security and performance gaps.

Meta’s open-source approach to AI development represents a departure from the walled gardens it has built around its other products, which are a source of contention for both advertisers and regulators. Agency executives view this as a significant competitive advantage for Meta as it races against other tech companies to grow adoption of its AI tools.

“They've openly committed to open, auditable, interoperable AI in a way that most other companies have not. Perhaps in a reaction to some past wrongs — all of their AI research is open to universities to audit. That also means their AI is really, really powerful,” said Lewis Smithingham, SVP of innovation at MediaMonks.

“With Meta's new open approach to AI, I'm hopeful that creatives and engineers will develop solutions that are both diverse and human-centered,” said Elav Horwitz, global head of applied innovation at McCann Worldgroup.

While Meta appeared to thread a convincing story responsibility, some attendees noticed it skirted over specifics. For example, the company did not provide details on hot-button issues like AI labeling and copyright or how it intended to deal with an onslaught of AI-generated misinformation.

Then there’s the question of training data — a topic at the heart of regulatory calls and Hollywood strikes.

“I don’t think it felt forced, I actually think that they mean well,” said Martin Pagh Ludvigsen, director of creative technology and AI at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners. “The problem is that it is only on them to do the right thing because legislation is struggling to keep pace with all of this,” he added.

A Meta spokesperson told Campaign US that it used public Facebook and Instagram posts, including photos and text, to train parts of its generative AI models, including its Meta AI virtual assistant and its image generation model, Emu. It said private posts were not used in the training. This is similar to how X has said it will use posts on its platform to train AI, and how both Google and Microsoft use email and chat exchanges to train their models — though some privacy experts argue this should require explicit consent from users.

Built-in scale

Meta’s other potential advantage over other tech firms investing heavily in generative AI is the scale of its existing user base.

Meta has more than 3.88 billion monthly active users across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads and WhatsApp, representing nearly half of the world population.

This opens up a huge pool of training data and an immediate audience to test its new products — similar to how its text-based app Threads piggybacked on Instagram’s user base to hit scale quickly.

“They're still going to have mass market share immediately, which will help them evolve but also open up the market for the advertising revenue models,” said Tier.

Meta announced an AI Studio that enables businesses and creators to develop their own AI chatbots that can be integrated within its messaging apps using APIs that will be available “in the coming weeks.” It also plans to open a sandbox “in the coming year” to help those without coding experience to create their own AIs.

“The strategy seemed to be focused on making it as easy as possible for brands to spin up an AI and push traffic to it versus rolling out their own, which keeps them in the Meta platforms,” said Tier.

Meta has also built market share with its immersive technology products. It has reportedly sold over 20 million Quest headsets so far, on par with sales of the Xbox Series consoles — though it did note falling sales of its Quest 2 headsets as dragging on revenue in Q1 and Q2 this year.

“A lot of them are probably collecting dust on shelves in places today, but it's still significant,” said Pagh Ludvigsen.

In part because Meta has had a head start on making immersive headsets, agency leaders are bullish that its new Quest 3 will draw in users and brands – even though its technology is inferior to Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro.

“We’ll have a little bit of a platform war like we always do, but can you say there’s a platform war between Android and iPhone and yet they're both alive and well,” said Pagh Ludvigsen.

Meta’s Quest 3 also comes at a much more affordable price point of $499 versus Apple’s $3,499, which Pagh Ludvigsen said clients will consider in their choice.

Pagh Ludvigsen watched Meta Connect using his Oculus 2 headset and said the event sparked “a bunch of ideas” for branded experiences, such as using mixed reality to allow consumers to inspect a car without having to visit a physical dealership.

Oculus 3’s gaming integrations with Roblox and Xbox Cloud Gaming drew a particularly favorable reaction from the crowd at Meta Connect — and agencies welcomed the additional scale these partnerships open up.

The beta Roblox Quest app, which rolled out in July, achieved one million downloads in five days, according to Roblox CEO David Baszucki. As gaming moves more into cloud-based experiences, the Quest could replace the need for users to buy TVs and consoles to play games.

“The presence of Roblox is massive, [it allows for] interoperability across multiple form factors: you can play a Roblox game on mobile, on your computer and now in VR,” said Pagh Ludvigsen.

Dozens of brands have developed Roblox experiences in the past few years, even as they have backed away from the so-called metaverse.

R/GA’s Tier said clients want more interoperability between different immersive experiences to justify the cost of building them.

“You can build a brand experience for the Quest 3, but if the bulk of your audience doesn't own those pieces of hardware, then how can they experience it?” he asked.

Agency leaders welcomed the development of a mobile app and desktop version of Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR game, for example, but said they would be dubious about investing in it without specific user statistics. Campaign US asked Meta to share active users of Horizon Worlds, but it did not respond by time of publication.

The chatbot opportunity

Creative tech advertising leaders Campaign US spoke with ahead of the event expressed doubts about the company’s leaked chatbot plans because of its prior failures in the space. Meta’s past chatbots either failed to respond to most user requests or ended up spouting offensive and problematic responses.

“I think there's a certain amount of cynicism in the advertising industry around chatbots because we all got a little burned the last time chatbots came around,” said Henry Cowling, chief innovation officer at MediaMonks. “What was so clunky about the old version of chatbots was that you couldn’t have a natural conversation with it. You were basically talking to a decision tree that somebody had written and scripted. Obviously the breakthrough was ChatGPT last year, which fundamentally set a new bar in what these things can do.”

Still, MediaMonks is “bullish” on the tech and clients it’s speaking to are “absolutely interested in the space,” Cowling added.

Meta’s new chatbots won’t be limited to messaging services: Zuckerberg said they will also have profiles on Instagram and Facebook and will eventually be embodied as avatars within Quest 3.

“Pretty soon I think we're going to be at a point where…you'll walk into a meeting, and you'll sit down at a table and there'll be people who are there physically, and people are there digitally as holograms, but also sitting around the table with you are gonna be a bunch of AIs who are embodied as holograms and are helping you get different stuff done too,” Zuckerberg said.

Meta has also added the ability to invoke its Meta AI assistant — which has been trained to crawl the internet via a partnership with Microsoft’s Bing — within any of its chat interfaces. So while users can chat with Meta AI directly, they can also ask it to pull up information within a private WhatsApp chat between friends.

This could open up a new way for brands to offer utility to users in environments that have been historically difficult for them to access.

“Lots of the interactions between people that used to take place on social platforms, — commenting on people's posts, sharing on news feeds — that's moved into group chats. That is a space that has been really hard for brands to break into,” said Pagh Ludvigsen.

“If I'm having a chat with my family about our vacation we can invite, say, TripAdvisor to help us plan our next trip. I think that has the potential to be really, really big,” he added.

Meta could easily monetize Meta AI results, he said, such as by offering brands paid placements at the top of a search result or the opportunity to be a preferred travel planning or car comparison chatbot, for example.

Though he added that Meta will need to strike a “delicate balance” as it introduces brands into historically private spaces. “Let's not have brands ruin everything,” he said.

“This is definitely an area we're likely to delve into further, exploring creative applications, however, safety remains a priority,” said Horwitz. “We must be vigilant about how data is stored, used and managed. Initially, I expect the AI conversations will be fairly basic but have the potential to evolve within secure, closed environments.”