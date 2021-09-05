Abba picks TMW Unlimited for strategic marketing of first ‘Voyage’ in 40 years

TMW Unlimited has been appointed strategic marketing consultant of record for Abba’s new concert show, Abba Voyage, as the dancing queens make their way back onto the stage for the first time in 40 years.

London-based TMW Unlimited will work in partnership with Abba’s in-house marketing teams and be responsible for delivering all integrated marketing, including customer relationship management, design and data operations.

Abba will stage what the band describes as a “revolutionary” virtual concert series next May, in which Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid will perform digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The digital versions of Abba have been created through motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members.

As many as 1,000 visual effects experts from Industrial Light & Magic, founded by George Lucas, have been involved with the development, according to the organisers.

Abba will follow the concerts with a new album, Voyage, to be released on 5 November by Universal Music Group.

In addition to working with Abba’s in-house marketing team, TMW Unlimited is also collaborating with Dawbell PR and Total Media as media partners.

Abba is one of the world’s most successful music acts, with nearly 400 million albums sold worldwide. Its last studio album, The Visitors, was released in 1981 and the group has reportedly turned down lucrative offers to reunite on-stage until now.

Chris Mellish, chief executive of TMW Unlimited, said: “We couldn't be more delighted to be a part of Abba Voyage. It’s so much more than just an original entertainment experience, and we have no doubt that Abba fans, old and new, will be blown away by what they see.

“We’re proud that our strategic, human understanding approach will help a new generation of fans to see, hear and feel Abba in a way previously unimagined.”

Speaking to Campaign, he added: “It’s amazing, it’s wonderful to be involved in it. These opportunities don’t come along often, so when they do come we put our heart and soul into making sure we want it. We have enjoyed a fantastic couple of months.”

Michael Bolingbroke, executive producer of the Abba Voyage concert, said: “From the very beginning, this project has been about assembling a world-class team, and, when it came to our marketing needs, it was clear TMW Unlimited had not only the vision and ambition that matched ours, but they also had the breadth and depth of capabilities to deliver it.”

TMW Unlimited is the marketing division of global network Unlimited, formerly known as Creston, which has been backed by private equity firm DBAY Advisors since 2016.