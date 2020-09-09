Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

WWF India places emphasis on #TheUltimateVaccine

A campaign by McCann Worldgroup India suggests we should save the environment because it can save us from the risk of future pandemics.

WWF India has rolled out a film titled '#TheUltimateVaccine' which urges viewers to forge a stronger and healthier relationship with the natural environment.

Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, the film shows clips of the environment being damaged along with audio of news anchors discussing a vaccine to fight Covid-19.

A note on the WWF India website states that increasing pressures on nature from deforestation, illegal wildlife trade and disruptions of entire ecosystems increase the likelihood of future pandemics. It further adds that the risk of new zoonotic diseases emerging in the future is higher than ever and urges viewers to restore nature because it is #TheUltimateVaccine.

