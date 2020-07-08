the work

Publicis Worldwide India lead Ajay Gahlaut to exit
Jul 8, 2020
Campaign India Team

Publicis Worldwide India lead Ajay Gahlaut to exit

Gahlaut will leave the agency in mid-August, and will be replaced by joint national creative directors.

WhatsApp shows how it's connecting relations during the pandemic
Jul 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

WhatsApp shows how it's connecting relations during the pandemic

BBDO India chairman Josy Paul said conceptualising a campaign for WhatsApp's 2 billion users was like "branding oxygen".

Advertising in the time of pandemic: Creative work addressing the crisis
Mar 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

Advertising in the time of pandemic: Creative work addressing the crisis

As the coronavirus / COVID-19 crisis grinds on and engulfs the globe, we collect examples of how brands are addressing it in their consumer-directed communications.

BBDO reacts to accusation about latest #ShareTheLoad work
Mar 16, 2020
Campaign India Team

BBDO reacts to accusation about latest #ShareTheLoad work

Chairman and CCO Josy Paul denies the claims of a current Swiggy employee who said on social media that the latest ad is similar to work he submitted during a job interview with a digital agency last year.

Brooke Bond Red Label calls for transgender inclusiveness again
Mar 2, 2020
Campaign India Team

Brooke Bond Red Label calls for transgender inclusiveness again

Watch the film conceptualised by Ogilvy here

Burger King encourages Ronald McDonald love on Valentine's Day
Feb 13, 2020
Campaign India Team

Burger King encourages Ronald McDonald love on Valentine's Day

Watch the film conceptualised by Famous Innovations here

