the work
Publicis Worldwide India lead Ajay Gahlaut to exit
Gahlaut will leave the agency in mid-August, and will be replaced by joint national creative directors.
WhatsApp shows how it's connecting relations during the pandemic
BBDO India chairman Josy Paul said conceptualising a campaign for WhatsApp's 2 billion users was like "branding oxygen".
Advertising in the time of pandemic: Creative work addressing the crisis
As the coronavirus / COVID-19 crisis grinds on and engulfs the globe, we collect examples of how brands are addressing it in their consumer-directed communications.
BBDO reacts to accusation about latest #ShareTheLoad work
Chairman and CCO Josy Paul denies the claims of a current Swiggy employee who said on social media that the latest ad is similar to work he submitted during a job interview with a digital agency last year.
Brooke Bond Red Label calls for transgender inclusiveness again
Watch the film conceptualised by Ogilvy here
Burger King encourages Ronald McDonald love on Valentine's Day
Watch the film conceptualised by Famous Innovations here
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins