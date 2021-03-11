Which of these disease sufferers deserves your donation more?

Instead of donating to charities that work on one particular disease, why not donate to a research institute that's working on science that could cure all of them?
That's the provocative question at the center of 'Disease dilemmas', a new campaign for Australia's Garvan Institute of Medical Research by BWM Dentsu.
Ad Nut is impressed with the intentional provocation. The institute works on genomics, which could pay off in treatments or cures for many diseases, so it's a valid point. And it's good that the client was willing to go ahead with something that could easily be offensive to other charities and charity-supported causes. The reality is that donations are something of a zero-sum game, so it's not wrong for an organisation like this to make the case that money given to fundamental research could have a bigger bang for the buck.
Equally bold is the creative choice you can see in a series of videos where individuals talk about the impact of the specific diseases they suffer from. Each person tells their story in a voiceover while they stare ceaselessly into the camera for two minutes with a very serious expression on their face. It's a surprisingly unnerving and effective technique. It essentially dares you to look away. Ad Nut couldn't.
The campaign started Monday with print, and the media plan includes TV, radio, digital, OOH, cinema and takeovers in train stations and a sports stadium.
