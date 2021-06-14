WhatsApp's ‘Message privately’ flags sacrosanctity of private conversation

WhatsApp is explaining the privacy benefits of end-to-end encryption in a new campaign, the first created in partnership with BBDO.

"Message privately" launches in the UK and Germany today (14 June) and will roll out in France, Mexico, Indonesia, India and Brazil over the coming months.

Several creative agencies worked on the campaign: BBDO San Francisco, BBDO Berlin, BBDO India, Creative X and Mindshare.

It comes in the wake of a furore over its new privacy terms centring on how much information it shares with parent company, Facebook. It prompted some users to boycott the app, although WhatsApp says many of the concerns were based on “misinformation”.

The campaign also follows a recent ad by Apple promoting its app tracking transparency feature on iOS, making consumers aware of how apps and websites tracks people online, collecting, sharing and aggregating their data.

WhatsApp's "Message privately" comprises four short films, including "Double date" (pictured above), which features a couple in a restaurant whose conversation is constantly interrupted by other, unwanted people at the table. They finally surreptitiously WhatsApp one another and share a private smile. "What brought them together, with end-to-end encryption, only they know," reads the endline. "Message privately."

Directed by Courtney Hoffman and Lake Buckley, the four spots reinforce the importance of WhatsApp's two billion users being able to message one another safe in the knowledge that no-one else can see what they are writing – not even WhatsApp.

Another mobile execution (pictured below) is called "Door". It puts the the viewer in the position of looking through a doorway on a private conversation between two people, before one of them closes the door. The other films are "Dream job", in which a disgruntled worker checks her phone and cheers before packing away her desk and leaving, presumably because she has got another job, and "Flip."