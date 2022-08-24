Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
3 days ago

WhatsApp goes the thriller route to show app security

Watch the film conceptualised by BBDO India

WhatsApp has the India edition of its global brand campaign through which it aims to create awareness about privacy on the app.

Conceptualised by BBDO India, the campaign consists of a film which shows an exchange between a father and son, while the latter is part of a football match. The son concedes a goal just before half-time, which leads to a WhatsApp conversation between the duo during the break. While the duo converse, WhatsApp showcases its privacy features like end-to-end encryption, two-step verification and hidden online presence. The match resumes and the film ends at a critical point, not revealing the outcome for the conversation.

Avinash Pant, director of marketing at Meta India, said, “At WhatsApp, privacy is in our DNA and over the years, we have consistently added layers of protection through product-features that empower people with more control over their messages. This is our way of extending awareness and assurance to our users on how the new and existing built-in layers of protection help you message freely without compromising on your privacy. We want users to know that they always have a safe and private space on WhatsApp, no matter where they are! We feel it's a great privilege that two billion people around the world trust WhatsApp to deliver their personal messages everyday and this campaign is an affirmation of WhatsApp’s continued commitment to protecting their private conversations.”

Josy Paul, chair and chief creative officer of BBDO India, said, “WhatsApp’s mission is to connect the world privately, and this campaign captures the essence of people feeling empowered to have private conversations even during vulnerable moments because their messages remain protected and secure. The film demonstrates WhatsApp being that ‘safe space’ for people like the -father and son- who have a very private and emotional conversation, amidst hordes of people. You don’t know the exact exchange between the characters, you can’t see their messages because that’s private, but the simple shots of crowds disappearing, doors locking, CCTVs turning away, demonstrate how WhatsApp’s privacy features continue to provide the much-needed intimacy and protection throughout their most private moments.”

Over the next few weeks, the campaign will see more films for other WhatsApp features. 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

1 Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

2 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

3 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

4 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

5 GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

6 Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

7 Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

8 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

9 Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

10 Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

Related Articles

WhatsApp's ‘Message privately’ flags sacrosanctity of private conversation
Advertising
Jun 14, 2021
Sean Hargrave

WhatsApp's ‘Message privately’ flags sacrosanctity ...

Facebook security budget 'greater than whole revenue at 2012 IPO'
Media
Oct 18, 2019
Michael Heusner

Facebook security budget 'greater than whole ...

Life and WhatsApp blend seamlessly in new spot from AlmapBBDO
Advertising
Jun 1, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Life and WhatsApp blend seamlessly in new spot from ...

Ad industry demands ‘tsunami of truth’ from Twitter in wake of whistleblower complaint
Advertising
2 days ago
Jessica Heygate

Ad industry demands ‘tsunami of truth’ from Twitter ...

Just Published

Tech Bites: Week of August 22, 2022
Digital
2 days ago
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of August 22, 2022

News from Google, Samsung, Accenture and more.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank
Marketing
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

A marketing leader extraordinaire, Santhanam has steered India’s largest private sector bank through the tumult of Covid, spearheading digital transformation every step of the way.

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns
Digital
2 days ago
Diana Bradley

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Instagrammers are concerned that their location could be made public.