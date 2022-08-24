WhatsApp goes the thriller route to show app security

WhatsApp has the India edition of its global brand campaign through which it aims to create awareness about privacy on the app.



Conceptualised by BBDO India, the campaign consists of a film which shows an exchange between a father and son, while the latter is part of a football match. The son concedes a goal just before half-time, which leads to a WhatsApp conversation between the duo during the break. While the duo converse, WhatsApp showcases its privacy features like end-to-end encryption, two-step verification and hidden online presence. The match resumes and the film ends at a critical point, not revealing the outcome for the conversation.



Avinash Pant, director of marketing at Meta India, said, “At WhatsApp, privacy is in our DNA and over the years, we have consistently added layers of protection through product-features that empower people with more control over their messages. This is our way of extending awareness and assurance to our users on how the new and existing built-in layers of protection help you message freely without compromising on your privacy. We want users to know that they always have a safe and private space on WhatsApp, no matter where they are! We feel it's a great privilege that two billion people around the world trust WhatsApp to deliver their personal messages everyday and this campaign is an affirmation of WhatsApp’s continued commitment to protecting their private conversations.”



Josy Paul, chair and chief creative officer of BBDO India, said, “WhatsApp’s mission is to connect the world privately, and this campaign captures the essence of people feeling empowered to have private conversations even during vulnerable moments because their messages remain protected and secure. The film demonstrates WhatsApp being that ‘safe space’ for people like the -father and son- who have a very private and emotional conversation, amidst hordes of people. You don’t know the exact exchange between the characters, you can’t see their messages because that’s private, but the simple shots of crowds disappearing, doors locking, CCTVs turning away, demonstrate how WhatsApp’s privacy features continue to provide the much-needed intimacy and protection throughout their most private moments.”



Over the next few weeks, the campaign will see more films for other WhatsApp features.