Digital Marketing News The Work
Sara Nelson
2 days ago

'We need to talk about your balls,' Manscaped declares in first international campaign

Campaign, which will run across Australia, the UK and the US, was created by Hell Yeah! and stars Charlie Partridge.

Manscaped has launched its first international campaign with a 60-second ad that uses snooker apparatus as a visual metaphor for the male private parts.

Created by Hell Yeah!, the campaign from the below-the-waist grooming brand will launch online, with TV and outdoor elements to follow. The ad features British comedian Charlie Partridge in a snooker hall, extolling the advantages of smooth balls, both in snooker and in life.

The campaign, created by Dulcie Cowling and George Nixon with comedy writer Spencer Brown, and produced by Studio Yes, will run across the UK, Australia and the US.

Launched in 2016, Manscaped is a major global brand in grooming tools and products aimed at men’s most delicate areas. In the UK, it is a sponsor of Wolverhampton Wanderers football club, as its official male grooming partner.

Carter Baldwin, vice-president of content at Manscaped, said: “We wanted our first global campaign to have resonance and to ‘cut’ through—and Hell Yeah!’s comedic take on the very real issues facing men who attempt to groom their nether regions with inferior, unsuitable shaving products really hit the spot.

“Men are venturing back out into the world, getting back to beaches, dating and more. And while a home haircut might do when the barber is closed, the results of a home ball shave can be a little more intimidating. Hell Yeah!’s ad makes these serious points with great verve and humour, and we can’t wait to see it out in all our global markets, both online, on TV and OOH.”

Josh Clarricoats, managing director of Hell Yeah!, added: “Sometimes, humour is the best way to get a point across, and for Manscaped, a ‘very British sense of humour’ approach meant we could talk about some delicate issues and unique product benefits in quite a direct way. That is to say, we don’t think everyone has to shave their balls. But if they’re going to do it, you definitely need the right tools for the job.

“We had to create something that would be funny as an online film and work in different markets, without losing its essential message and heart. Which is something of a challenge with an intimate product like Manscaped. But we’re really pleased with the result and can’t wait to see it on screens around the world.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

3 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

4 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

5 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

6 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

8 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

9 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Related Articles

Hell yeah! How to swear in ads and get away with it
Insight
Dec 7, 2017
Li Mei Foong

Hell yeah! How to swear in ads and get away with it

Just Published

Denstu International appoints global Carat and Dentsu X presidents
Advertising
6 minutes ago
Maisie McCabe

Denstu International appoints global Carat and ...

Fiona Lloyd and Sanjay Nazerali will lead Carat and Dentsu X respectively.

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful
Advertising
15 hours ago
Ad Nut

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful

A public-hygiene campaign from Wunderman Thompson will have you doing new dance moves like the trashcan twirl and the rubbish reach.

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty

A VMLY&R film for Australia's defence forces features finely tuned messaging and admirable film craft that reinforces it.