Watch the thrilling tale of Lego's 'Damp Knight'

Here's a new global film from Lego's in-house team. And there was much rejoicing.

That Monty Python reference seems appropriate, because the film comes with the delightfully silly title of 'The Damp Knight'. And it tells a tale nearly as absurd as Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The film follows in the footsteps of earlier entries in the company's 'Rebuild the world' campaign, including the tale of a man hunting an elusive wabbit and an exploration of whether unicorns exist.

Ad Nut finds the 'Rebuild the world' tagline to be a bit much (great as they are, Legos are probably not creating world peace), and the bridge-building metaphor in the new spot comes very close to being too heavy-handed.

But Ad Nut is also susceptible to the cheesiness in Lego's case. The company really gets its customers. The depiction of silly play scenarios and the gleefully inventive mixing of Lego parts from different genres is both delightful and accurate to Ad Nut's own experiences with the toys—both when Ad Nut was but a wee woodland creature and more recently with Ad Nut's own offspring.

While Ad Nut believes that The Lego Movie is probably the greatest commercial ever made, this one is pretty fun too.