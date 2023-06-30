Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

Watch out, phone! Samsung's Galaxy Watch takes centrestage

Deserted but connected, Samsung highlights a savvy sidekick you didn't know you needed.

Samsung has rolled out a campaign 'Leave your phone, not your world' to highlight the LTE features of its Galaxy Watch. 
 
Conceptualised by Cheil India, the film features two men entering their office. One of them is intrigued by the Galaxy Watch LTE functions worn by the other man. The film proceeds to depict the curious man's exploration of the smartwatch's connectivity capabilities through various scenarios. These include teleporting across the office, receiving messages in a taxi, and streaming a live match on a raft. 
 
Aditya Babbar, senior director, mobile business, Samsung India, said, "LTE technology in smartwatches is a game-changing technology that is aimed at offering limitless connectivity to consumers. Our latest campaign is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to an LTE-first strategy in the android smartwatch segment. It is in line with our Galaxy openness philosophy that is aimed at opening possibilities and connect without limits. It encapsulates the essence of our premium LTE smartwatches that empower consumers with the freedom to go anywhere without their phone and still stay effortlessly connected." 
 
Vikash Chemjong, chief creative officer, Cheil India, said, “The campaign brief was to tell the world: no matter how far you go without your phone, Galaxy Watch with LTE keeps you connected. And we were willing to go the distance to tell that story— from rounds of fine-tuning the scripts to handpicking the director to travelling places. When one goes the extra mile, the result is work that travels, too."
 
Faraz Ali, director, Going Rogue Films, said, “The script of the campaign film had an inherent musicality and imagination to it - I just chose to choreograph instead of simply narrating it. I wanted to retain the raw energy of the world including its unpredictable thrills. We - collectively - just danced around the idea and voila! we had a film."
Source:
Campaign India

