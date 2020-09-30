Advertising Digital The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Watch Nick Kyrgios eat Mexican food while playing tennis

The Aussie tennis star demonstrates Old El Paso's Tortilla Pocket—and challenges other professional athletes to do the same—in a campaign by Thinkerbell.

The product wizards at General Mills' Old El Paso brand have somehow created a tortilla, officially dubbed the Tortilla Pocket, that's sealed at one end and roughly cylindrical in shape. The product heralds the dawn of an age of "mess-free Mexican mealtimes", according to the company.  

When you have a product this outstanding—Ad Nut is not being facetious, this will obviously be a huge hit—a product demo is clearly the best way to go in your marketing.

And that's what indie agency Thinkerbell has done for the Australia launch of the product this month. Thinkerbell, which is the creative, earned-media and influencer-engagement agency for General Mills in Australia, got tennis star Nick Kyrgios to return some serves while munching on a yummy entree encased in one of the pockets.

In the video, which debuted to the more than 1.4 million followers on Kyrgios's Instagram channel on September 15, Kyrgios invites other athletes to take part in the #MessFreeChallenge. He tagged and challenged Australian tennis great Lleyton Hewitt and Aussie-rules footballer Tayla Harris, and the challenge has spread to gymnast Olivia Vivian and athlete Genevieve LaCaze. Kyrgios later tagged Andy Murray in another post, because the product is also launching in the UK and Ireland this month. Murray upped the level of difficulty (see below) and further challenged several other players.

The campaign also a charity element, as Kyrgios's NK Foundation and Old El Paso jointly committed to donating 10,000 Old El Paso meal kits to Foodbank Australia, plus one additional meal kit for every  share of Kyrgios's #MessFreeChallenge video via Instagram.

CREDITS

Client
Arjoon Bose (Head of Culture and Partnership)
Bronwyn Cheng (Marketing Manager)
Charlotte Stevens (Brand Experience Manager)
Agency
Thinkerbell
Production
Brightworks
Nick Kyrgios talent management
Tom Chapman (WME Agency)
Stuart Duguid (IMG)
Daniel Horsfall (DMH Management)

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

1 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

2 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

4 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

6 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

8 All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

New Zealand expects a lot from its strongest local brands

9 New Zealand expects a lot from its strongest local brands

TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC

10 TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC

Related Articles

Honey brand deploys smart hives to protect Aussie bees
Advertising
Jul 28, 2020
Ad Nut

Honey brand deploys smart hives to protect Aussie bees

Vegemite maker moves media from Carat to Thinkerbell
Advertising
Nov 26, 2018
Matthew Miller

Vegemite maker moves media from Carat to Thinkerbell

What does Australia taste like? Vegemite, apparently
Advertising
Aug 1, 2018
Ad Nut

What does Australia taste like? Vegemite, apparently

Why on earth would you name your agency 'Thinkerbell'?
Advertising
Jun 5, 2017
Matthew Miller

Why on earth would you name your agency 'Thinkerbell'?

Just Published

Google to pay out over $1 billion to news publishers for licensing fees
Media
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Google to pay out over $1 billion to news publishers...

Biggest financial commitment to date will involve select global publishers who use Google's News Showcase product, initially on Android.

Jack Daniels 'Makes It Count' in first global ad campaign
Advertising
1 hour ago
Elaine Underwood

Jack Daniels 'Makes It Count' in first global ad ...

Ordinary people making bold moves are featured in the campaign by Energy BBDO, which will appear in 100+ markets.

McDonald's hires chief global impact officer to focus on purpose
Marketing
8 hours ago
Thomas Moore

McDonald's hires chief global impact officer to ...

Former Hilton global corporate affairs chief Katie Fallon will head a newly created global impact team.

When it comes to media plans, don't gamble
Media
8 hours ago
Sue Unerman

When it comes to media plans, don't gamble

Crafting a strong, effective media plan is not about backing one thing over another, you have to challenge everything, including yourself, and create a balance