Staff Reporters
Jan 5, 2023

Vattanac's Dragon dark beer launch aims to savour the moment

TSLA conceptualises a slower, methodical take on entering the Dragon, Cambodia's first homegrown dark beer as a beverage to enjoy, not chug.

While Cambodians love their beer, often promoted as an enabler of easygoing good times, TSLA is helping Cambodian brewery Vattanac take a different tack in debuting the country's first homegrown dark beer. 

Enter Dragon, a premium deep lager brew that deserves more time for savouring than one's hectic lifestyle typically allows.

To drive the point home, The Secret Little Agency has created a debut brand film that speaks to getting away from the incessant messaging, reminders, deadlines and alarms that constantly divert our attention. 

Shot across seven different locations in Cambodia, from Phnom Penh to Koh Kong island, the self-described 'ethereal' video leaves the fast-paced urban life behind to connect with the natural surroundings of land and sea, melded together with the beer's local ingredients, urging everyone to 'Start Enjoying'.

“Beer is deeply imbued in Cambodia’s culture, but why rush to get drunk?" said a spokesperson from TSLA. "'Start Enjoying' is a response to Cambodia’s fast-paced culture, an invitation to get off the bandwagon and savour every moment and every sip, because lifelike nature, food and good beerdeserves our fullest attention and appreciation.” 

“We wanted to create something entirely new for Cambodia: a dark beer worthy of being savoured right down to the last drop," explained Sam Ang Vattanac, executive director of the Vattanac Group. "We want beer lovers to experience the incredible flavour of our newest creation and to truly enjoy every single sip."

Along with the brand film, the integrated campaign further includes difficult-to-read out-of-home visuals along with digital and social activations that invite Cambodians to break out of their regimented lifestyles, "slow down, be present and relish every moment."

CREDITS

Client: Vattanac
Brand: Dragon Dark Beer
Agency: The Secret Little Agency
Production: ANORAK Film Berlin
Director: Michael Lawrence

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

