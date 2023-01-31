Tourism Fiji drops piña coladas and pegs on culture in new campaign

Even though Ad Nut does not venture outside the jungle, the stereotypical dime-a-dozen travel campaigns that brands roll out don't even make it tempting. Every year they sell summer tourism the same way: goofy tourists, happy selfies, piña coladas and a disconnected push of some hard-to-believe flashy travel deal. Yawn.



Refreshingly, Host/Havas’ new spot for Tourism Fiji is flipping that cliched script. Ad Nut could not be more relieved.

Instead of centering on tourists, the new rebrand and integrated ‘Where happiness comes naturally’ campaign puts local people and culture at the front and centre. Traditional music, harmonious voice over in local dialect, glittering waters, magical sunsets, stunning cinematography, sing-along- and snorkel in between moments, it’s all beautiful stuff.

Ad Nut now wonders if the laid-back Fijian lifestyle will suit this jungle squirrel: slap some sunscreen, put on the shades, and sip a piña colada.

Oh, right. There isn’t any.



CREDITS

Client: Tourism Fiji

Agency: Host/Havas

Production: Finch

Director: Kyra Bartley

Post Production: Fin Design + Effects

Edit: Adam Wills

Colourist: Fergus Rotherham

Music + Sound: MassiveMusic Sydney

Australian Casting: Mackintosh Casting

Photography: Matthieu Paley c/o Bespoke Reps

Stills Production Company: Chee Productions

Media: Havas Media

PR: Red Havas