Tourism Fiji drops piña coladas and pegs on culture in new campaign

Even though Ad Nut does not venture outside the jungle, the stereotypical dime-a-dozen travel campaigns that brands roll out don't even make it tempting. Every year they sell summer tourism the same way: goofy tourists, happy selfies, piña coladas and a disconnected push of some hard-to-believe flashy travel deal. Yawn.
Refreshingly, Host/Havas’ new spot for Tourism Fiji is flipping that cliched script. Ad Nut could not be more relieved.
Instead of centering on tourists, the new rebrand and integrated ‘Where happiness comes naturally’ campaign puts local people and culture at the front and centre. Traditional music, harmonious voice over in local dialect, glittering waters, magical sunsets, stunning cinematography, sing-along- and snorkel in between moments, it’s all beautiful stuff.
Ad Nut now wonders if the laid-back Fijian lifestyle will suit this jungle squirrel: slap some sunscreen, put on the shades, and sip a piña colada.
Oh, right. There isn’t any.
CREDITS
Client: Tourism Fiji
Agency: Host/Havas
Production: Finch
Director: Kyra Bartley
Post Production: Fin Design + Effects
Edit: Adam Wills
Colourist: Fergus Rotherham
Music + Sound: MassiveMusic Sydney
Australian Casting: Mackintosh Casting
Photography: Matthieu Paley c/o Bespoke Reps
Stills Production Company: Chee Productions
Media: Havas Media
PR: Red Havas
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.