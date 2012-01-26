Search
Women to Watch 2022: Emma Campbell, Tourism Fiji
Playing a key part in the revival of Fiji’s tourism, Campbell has built commercial success and a team of leaders while operating in a new country during the pandemic.
Jan 26, 2012
Tourism Fiji in search of an advertising partner
NADI - Fiji's national tourism body has launched a pitch among multinational advertising agencies, hoping to find a single creative network for a new global brand push.
