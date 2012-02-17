SINGAPORE - Chris Chiu, group executive creative director with Leo Burnett Singapore, is set to depart the full time role in favour of founding a new creative consultancy. But he will continue to support the agency on selected accounts and projects over the next year.
HONG KONG - The first Pacific Summit on Measurement takes place in Hong Kong from 29 February, and even those not attending have the chance to present their views. Organisers are urging marketing professionals throughout the region to participate in a pre-summit survey on PR, research, measurement, and analytics.
LONDON - Fit Digital, a bilingual Japanese-English digital agency based in the UK, has launched a Japanese-language social media marketing service for western brands looking to make an impact in Japan.