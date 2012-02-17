Paul Howell

Chris Chiu takes a step back from Leo Burnett Singapore
News
Feb 17, 2012
Paul Howell

Chris Chiu takes a step back from Leo Burnett Singapore

SINGAPORE - Chris Chiu, group executive creative director with Leo Burnett Singapore, is set to depart the full time role in favour of founding a new creative consultancy. But he will continue to support the agency on selected accounts and projects over the next year.

M&C Saatchi wins US$107 million Commonwealth Bank account
Advertising
Feb 17, 2012
Paul Howell

M&C Saatchi wins US$107 million Commonwealth Bank ...

SYDNEY - M&C Saatchi has been named lead advertising agency for Australia's Commonwealth Bank, one of the world's 50 biggest financial institutions.

Measuring communication: Your opinion wanted
PR
Feb 16, 2012
Paul Howell

Measuring communication: Your opinion wanted

HONG KONG - The first Pacific Summit on Measurement takes place in Hong Kong from 29 February, and even those not attending have the chance to present their views. Organisers are urging marketing professionals throughout the region to participate in a pre-summit survey on PR, research, measurement, and analytics.

UK-Japan digital agency launches social media service
Digital
Feb 16, 2012
Paul Howell

UK-Japan digital agency launches social media service

LONDON - Fit Digital, a bilingual Japanese-English digital agency based in the UK, has launched a Japanese-language social media marketing service for western brands looking to make an impact in Japan.

Iris hires Dan Pankraz as joint regional planning director
News
Feb 15, 2012
Paul Howell

Iris hires Dan Pankraz as joint regional planning ...

SYDNEY -

