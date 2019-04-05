host havas

Women to Watch 2021: Laura Aldington, Host/Havas
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Not only did Aldington pivot like a machine during the pandemic, she also led her team with much thoughtfulness and empathy.

India, ANZ lead APAC in WARC's Good Report
Apr 5, 2019
Staff Reporters

FCB Ulka Mumbai, Host Havas Sydney, McCann Health Delhi, Colenso BBDO Auckland among top agencies feted in WARC's global list of best creative social responsibility campaigns.

Warc reveals 'Best of the best' list
Mar 18, 2019
Staff Reporters

Two ANZ shops make the organisation's meta-ranking.

