This film about a dancer will make your heart soar

While it could just as well be promoting mobile-phone service rather than a bank, the above film is, Ad Nut is sure we can all agree, stunningly beautiful, on multiple levels.

The cinematography. The scenery. The depiction of isolation. The gracefully concise storytelling about a sensitive soul who's ridiculed for loving something those around him just don't get. His brave resolve to pursue his passion regardless of what they think. The glorious moment where the music syncs up with the young man's performance, and he's suddenly dancing in a wholly different world—one where he's accepted and even admired.

Simply sublime. And all in 90 seconds.

On behalf of anyone who's ever felt like this young fellow, Ad Nut thanks and salutes Colenso BBDO and Bank of New Zealand.

Sorry about thinking it was an ad for mobile carrier for a while! Your statement about small businesses, which in their own way help to connect people, makes sense too.

The ad is running on TV and digital, with support from OOH and social.

CREDITS

Client: BNZ

Agency: Colenso BBDO

Production Company: Ruskin

Director: Nathan Price

Executive Producer: Claris Harvey

Producer: Helen Naulls

DOP: Ginny Loane

Editor: Luke Haigh

Colourist: Ben Eagleton

Online: Damon Duncan & Rhys Dippie

Post Production: Assembly

Music & Sound: Franklin Rd

Media Agency: Hearts & Science