Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
19 hours ago

This film about a dancer will make your heart soar

Don't miss 'The dancer', from BNZ and Colenso BBDO, a gorgeous film for anyone who's ever felt isolated and then found their tribe.

While it could just as well be promoting mobile-phone service rather than a bank, the above film is, Ad Nut is sure we can all agree, stunningly beautiful, on multiple levels.

The cinematography. The scenery. The depiction of isolation. The gracefully concise storytelling about a sensitive soul who's ridiculed for loving something those around him just don't get. His brave resolve to pursue his passion regardless of what they think. The glorious moment where the music syncs up with the young man's performance, and he's suddenly dancing in a wholly different world—one where he's accepted and even admired.

Simply sublime. And all in 90 seconds.

On behalf of anyone who's ever felt like this young fellow, Ad Nut thanks and salutes Colenso BBDO and Bank of New Zealand.

Sorry about thinking it was an ad for mobile carrier for a while! Your statement about small businesses, which in their own way help to connect people, makes sense too.  

The ad is running on TV and digital, with support from OOH and social.

CREDITS

Client: BNZ
Agency: Colenso BBDO
Production Company: Ruskin
Director: Nathan Price
Executive Producer: Claris Harvey
Producer: Helen Naulls
DOP: Ginny Loane
Editor: Luke Haigh
Colourist: Ben Eagleton
Online: Damon Duncan & Rhys Dippie
Post Production: Assembly
Music & Sound: Franklin Rd
Media Agency: Hearts & Science

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

1 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

2 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

3 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

4 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

5 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

6 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

7 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

8 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

9 Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Paperless Newspaper Ad' by Colenso BBDO
Advertising
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Paperless Newspaper Ad' by ...

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Every dog has its ad' by Colenso BBDO NZ
Advertising
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Every dog has its ad' by ...

A room of one's own: BNZ ad looks at sibling space struggle
Advertising
Oct 22, 2019
Ad Nut

A room of one's own: BNZ ad looks at sibling space ...

Warc Rankings released: See the APAC winners
Marketing
3 days ago
Staff Reporters

Warc Rankings released: See the APAC winners

Just Published

Converse opens sustainability-minded retail space in Melbourne
News
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Converse opens sustainability-minded retail space ...

An experimental retail location, Renew Labs Fitzroy, showcases the footwear brand's creativity, co-creation, and "inclusive ideation towards a more sustainable future".

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji
Advertising
20 hours ago
Ad Nut

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

An amusing global campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi NZ follows the Hollywood actor as she finds herself being reacquainted with beautiful surroundings.

Superunion Asia develops new identity for World Table Tennis
News
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Superunion Asia develops new identity for World ...

The shop's creative strategy was to reverse the viewpoint of the audience by showing the game from the ball's eye view, capturing the energy and skill of the game.

Dentsu launches Merkle in Taiwan
Marketing
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu launches Merkle in Taiwan

Carrie Tsai, the current iProspect Taiwan CEO, will also lead the CXM agency in this market.