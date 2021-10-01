Marketing PR The Work
Ad Nut
13 hours ago

The voice of Siri wants your website to be more accessible

In this pitch for web accessibility technology firm UserWay, Susan Bennett uses her instantly-recognisable voice to help people, then asks businesses to do the same.

Amid all the forest chatter, there are some voices that just stand out when you hear them. Ad Nut's distant relative, Scaredy Squirrel, for instance, has an unmistakeably anxious stammer, always asking for help.

Ad Nut much prefers the voices that actually provide help. Like that of Susan Bennett, the voice behind one of the world's most popular voice assistants, Siri.  

In a new ad for UserWay, an internet accessibility technology group, Bennett's instantly-recognisable voice can be heard pointing out directions and useful information to passers-by, sometimes preventing them from digital dangers. 

But she points out that she can't always assist everyone, such as the millions with disabilities who face inaccessible websites. Bennett then points out how installing UserWays AI-widget and inserting a line of code can often be really helpful for many who need to access websites differently. 

Behind the scenes 

"I feel honored to be included in such an important project," Bennett said of the project. "Being Siri made me the doorway to online services for millions of people, and I am excited to raise my unique voice and open those doors further, particularly to people with disabilities."

It's a great casting choice for a brand looking to provide digital assistance to many who need it. The message is clear and simple. 

Ad Nut wonders about the process UserWay had to go through to get Bennett's voice into the ad, since Siri is trademarked by Apple Inc. Do note that Apple has not sponsored or endorsed, and is not otherwise affiliated with, UserWay and its products and services.

Just pointing that out to be helpful. 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

3 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

4 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

5 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

6 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

7 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

10 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

Related Articles

FCB reveals its inclusion practice
Advertising
Aug 8, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

FCB reveals its inclusion practice

Open letter calls for greater inclusion of LGBT+ women in advertising
Advertising
Aug 31, 2021
Sara Nelson

Open letter calls for greater inclusion of LGBT+ ...

Companies in Asia lag on LGBTQIA+ inclusion: research
News
Jun 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

Companies in Asia lag on LGBTQIA+ inclusion: research

Devise more relevant, targeted creatives within APAC to elevate inclusive marketing, say leaders
Marketing
Jun 11, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Devise more relevant, targeted creatives within ...

Just Published

McCann brings in Nike marketer as global creative chief
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Writer

McCann brings in Nike marketer as global creative chief

Prolific marketer Alex Lopez has been responsible for some of Nike’s most talked-about campaigns in the past 20 years.

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for your brand?
Advertising
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for ...

Addressable OTT brings the targeting and efficiency of digital advertising into a premium video environment—a compelling combination. But there are several barriers preventing the channel from becoming a mainstay in ad budgets. Learn what they are in this week's Crash Course.

Facebook is once again failing at crisis response. Will it matter this time?
Digital
19 hours ago
Chris Daniels

Facebook is once again failing at crisis response. ...

Experts say the company’s point-by-point rebuttal of a Wall Street Journal investigation is missing the point: empathy.

The One Show’s ‘Medicine Avenue’ is worth all the drama
Advertising
19 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

The One Show’s ‘Medicine Avenue’ is worth all the drama

The spot, created by DAVID Miami, parodies the advertising industry.