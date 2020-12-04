The Shootsta Show Video Series: The power of video in crisis communications

PARTNER CONTENT

Connecting with colleagues has become increasingly difficult with global lockdowns and WFH policies.

Shootsta have created a series of 1 hour programs where they teach creatives, marketers and communications executives all they need to know about creating professional videos with a lack of resources.

In this episode, Shootsta's Creative director Nick de la Force chats with Camille Burrows, Group VP of learning and development at Discovery Communications on how video is essential for crisis communications.

You’ll learn:

Why video can make a difference in both internal and external crisis communication.

How to communicate a message clearly and break down complex information.

How to deliver/present the information in a video with confidence.

How to set tone and the vibe while remaining neutral and focused on the message.

For more episodes of The Shootsta Show, check out: https://shootsta.com/the-shootsta-show/