The Shootsta Show Video Series: How to film without camera/talent/location

Lockdowns and WFH are sparking new ways of being creative.

The Shootsta Show: How to make a video without camera/talent/location
Global lockdowns and WFH policies are making it increasingly difficult for creatives, agencies and brands to deliver high-quality content for both internal and external use. Set ups have changed and access to usual equipment, employees and locations has also taken a hit.  

However, now is the most essential time to be creating content.

Shootsta have created a series of 1 hour programs where they teach creatives and marketers all they need to know about creating professional videos with a lack of resources. In this episode of The Shootsta Show, the company's Creative services manager, Nick de la Force will share how to create professional and polished videos, without access to a camera, talent or location. 

This show covers:

  • How to repurpose existing content (aka Content Stacking)
  • How to create a video without footage, talent or location
  • How to record a professional voice-over

For more episodes of The Shootsta Show, check out: https://shootsta.com/the-shootsta-show/

