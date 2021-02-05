The Shootsta Show Video Series: How to tell a powerful story with interviews

PARTNER CONTENT

Interviews are one of the most commonly recorded video formats. You see them everywhere - from news channels to social media platforms - and they have the power to inform and inspire us, to help us relate to a shared experience, message, or story in such a profound way.

But how do you make this up close and personal video both powerful and authentic?

Shootsta have created a series of 1 hour programs where they teach creatives, marketers and communications executives all they need to know about creating professional videos with a lack of resources.

In this episode, we learn exactly how to find your angle and how to share insights from subject matter experts, storytellers, and your key stakeholders in the best possible way.

The show covers:

How to find a good story (aka how to plan for an interview)

How to bring the story out during the interview (aka how to film an interview)

How to bring the story to life (aka which answers to put in the video

