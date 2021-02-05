Partner Content
Staff Writer
1 day ago

The Shootsta Show Video Series: How to tell a powerful story with interviews

How to make your video interview content powerful and authentic.

The Shootsta Show Video Series: How to tell a powerful story with interviews

PARTNER CONTENT

Interviews are one of the most commonly recorded video formats. You see them everywhere - from news channels to social media platforms - and they have the power to inform and inspire us, to help us relate to a shared experience, message, or story in such a profound way.

But how do you make this up close and personal video both powerful and authentic?

Shootsta have created a series of 1 hour programs where they teach creatives, marketers and communications executives all they need to know about creating professional videos with a lack of resources.

In this episode, we learn exactly how to find your angle and how to share insights from subject matter experts, storytellers, and your key stakeholders in the best possible way.

The show covers:

  • How to find a good story (aka how to plan for an interview)
  • How to bring the story out during the interview (aka how to film an interview)
  • How to bring the story to life (aka which answers to put in the video

For more episodes of The Shootsta Show, check out: https://shootsta.com/the-shootsta-show/

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

4 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

5 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

6 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

7 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

8 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

9 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

10 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Related Articles

What’s creativity got to do with it?
Advertising
3 days ago
Scott MacLeod

What’s creativity got to do with it?

Creating a cult of creative effectiveness
Advertising
Jan 7, 2021
Suzanne Powers

Creating a cult of creative effectiveness

Just Published

Crash Course: How to maximise brand impact during Chinese New Year
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: How to maximise brand impact during ...

As Chinese New Year celebrations are shifted online, brands have to figure out new ways to stand out in one of the biggest marketing events of the year. This lesson will highlight the components of an effective strategy by analysing successful campaigns of years past.

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO
Advertising
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

He replaces Nicky Lim, who leaves after a six-year stint at the network.

From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints his memories of Singapore
Media
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints ...

INSPIRATION STATION: An intimate knowledge of cultural events such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Hari Raya Haji, Chingay procession and the Hungry Ghost Festival help Yip Yew Chong showcase the city state's multi-cultural society.

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish language lessons for kids
Advertising
1 day ago
Fayola Douglas

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish ...

Sessions designed to keep kids entertained during lockdown.