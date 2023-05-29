The Adani Group shows India it can get things done

The Adani Group has launched a campaign titled ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’ (let’s do and show), to tell users about its pursuit of overcoming obstacles to build world-class infrastructure, both in India and abroad. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film features different brands from the Adani Group, which has completed 35 years in the country.

The film begins with showcasing the work that the group has done with its various brands that have been a boon to consumers and the society at large. It highlights, through its voiceover, that whenever someone says something is impossible, the company takes matters into its hands and proves otherwise.

Pranav Adani, director, Adani Enterprises, said, “The campaign perfectly captures the unconquerable spirit and ethos of the Adani Group to convert challenges into opportunities and its resolve to drive positive change in the lives of millions of Indians. As a first-generation entrepreneurial company, it is this indefatigable spirit that has been a bedrock of our culture.”

Piyush Pandey, chairman, global creative and executive chairman - India, Ogilvy, added, “Investing in infrastructure and national development projects needs determination and belief. This is the spirit of Adani and its new corporate campaign.”

