Spikes Asia X Campaign: Creativity catalysing change

The consumer of the “endemic” era expects brands to be more purposeful, authentic, and creative.

Creativity in the future will be about adapting new skills and creating culture, not just reflecting it, impacting it positively and carving out a better world, while being effective.

This keynote shares insights to inspire creative work of the future:

Evolution of creative - from pervasive appeal to polarising actions

Creatives to socio-cultural reformists

Power of the camera will create a new creative lexicon

Speaker: