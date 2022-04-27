Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Spikes Asia X Campaign: Creativity catalysing change

This keynote shares insights to inspire creative work of the future. Adapting creative skills for a better future.

The consumer of the “endemic” era expects brands to be more purposeful, authentic, and creative.

Creativity in the future will be about adapting new skills and creating culture, not just reflecting it, impacting it positively and carving out a better world, while being effective.

This keynote shares insights to inspire creative work of the future:

  • Evolution of creative - from pervasive appeal to polarising actions
  • Creatives to socio-cultural reformists
  • Power of the camera will create a new creative lexicon

Speaker:

  • Irene Joshy, Regional Creative Lead, Kantar
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
