1 day ago

Spikes Asia X Campaign: Building creative culture through the pandemic

In this fireside chat, two leaders explore a case study on leadership learnings and using technology to power decision-making.

To build a strong and resilient creative culture during the pandemic called for a change in the approach to leadership. Leaders had to be agile and action-oriented, taking ambiguity in their stride; processing new information rapidly and swiftly adapting to changing dynamics to make quick decisions.

In these times, empowering the teams through ‘democratisation of power’—where the team makes key decisions collectively—can make a significant difference.

Speakers:

  • Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett
  • Mainak Dhar, Vice President & Managing Director India & South Asia, Kimberly-Clark
