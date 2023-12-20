The Work Advertising Creativity
Ad Nut
16 hours ago

Slay to pay Kiwi beer machine is awesome for some

Thinkerbell's beer dispenser for guitar virtuosos made for New Zealand's Panhead Custom Ales is a dream come true for old guys who have been waiting for this all their lives.

"Dude, like... what if there was a frosty cold beer vending machine, but like, it only worked for those who could friggin' slay it on guitar?"

"Yeah, but like only the best players could actually get the beer. You'd have to absolutely kill it... and that's how you paid!" 

"So many people would come to see if they could smash it."

"And get thirsty while waiting!"

"That would be like the best beer campaign ever!" 

The above conversation, easily imagined taking place in Steve's parents' basement, or Ricky's garage 20 years ago, seems instead to have happened in 2023 at the offices of creative agency Thinkerbell (once partially owned by PwC no less).

Because that is exactly what they've done. In a bit of good fun for independent craft brewery Panhead Custom Ales, the folks at Thinkerbell have put technology to good use creating a 'slay to pay' machine that delivers free cold beer to only the best guitar heroes, with AI audio fingerprinting rating people's axe skills in real time.

And as you can imagine, some guys are lovin' every minute of it. Just look at Craig in the video above. Or this 'talented punter' in the Instagram feed below.

Yep, it's pretty much an older white guy's dream, which likely fits well with Panhead's clientele and its rock 'n roll brand ethos, evident across all its beer and merchandise, including Rolling Stone Nayslayer IPA, Black Sabbath T-Shirts and Johnny Octane posters. 

“As a brewery that’s all about living loud, pushing the boundaries and customisation, the machine was the perfect combination of a couple of our favourite things, cold beer and really loud music," says Panhead Custom Ale's Rebecca Sinclair. 

While not partial to heavy metal, Ad Nut has nonetheless appreciated its use in certain works in the past. And what Ad Nut likes here is that the brand owner and agency aren't overhyping the campaign or technology, as others might.

“It's essentially a souped up guitar hero for adults,” Sinclair says. “As far as we know, this is a first of its kind machine with some pretty cool new tech and the best kind of reward for those willing to give it a go."

But would your average squirrel like the campaign and racket it causes? Hells no. Nor would many others outside the metalhead demographic they're targeting here.

Just think of all the really bad guitar players who think they're actually good (yes, there are a few of those out there) who have now been incentivised through beer to finally 'give it a go'. That's a dangerous thing! For every Craig and axe grinder like we see on these videos there have got to be 10 to 20 other players whose mad binges are more like bad cringes for the rest of us.

Fortunately it sounds like the good people at Panhead are wisely choosing to be selective with when and whom gets to try their best, as Sinclair says those thirsty guitarists keen to conquer 'Slay to Pay' should keep an eye on Panhead’s instagram page for updates.

As a marketing tool for Panhead customers, this idea will absolutely rock some worlds.

The rest of us can pay for our beers. 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

3 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

4 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

5 Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

6 Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

7 Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

8 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

9 A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

10 Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

Related Articles

Nativa turns used beer bottles into rain gauge meters to support Colombian farmers
Apr 5, 2023
Sabrina Sanchez

Nativa turns used beer bottles into rain gauge ...

Uncaged to engaged: Tiger Beer shifts 2023 festive message from achieving to enjoying the moment
Jan 15, 2023
Robert Sawatzky

Uncaged to engaged: Tiger Beer shifts 2023 festive ...

Crafty beer campaign in Vietnam swaps cheap brews for premium
Nov 28, 2022
Ad Nut

Crafty beer campaign in Vietnam swaps cheap brews ...

Desperados global beer campaign celebrates creativity and the unusual
Jul 19, 2022
Gurjit Degun

Desperados global beer campaign celebrates ...

Just Published

A Christmas classic reimagined because homelessness is anything but silent
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

A Christmas classic reimagined because homelessness ...

Youth homelessness charity Centrepoint rewrites the lyrics to 'Silent Night' to spotlight street violence towards homeless people.

Brain-to-computer interfaces aren’t just sci-fi—here’s why they could be the next big thing in marketing
4 hours ago
Lisa Lacy

Brain-to-computer interfaces aren’t just sci-fi—here...

Insights into the human brain give brands and marketers access to our desires like never before.

Rapid fire with Gautam Reghunath
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Rapid fire with Gautam Reghunath

Our year-ender this time around places the fraternity on the 'hot seat' to answer questions about the year gone by and their expectations from 2024

To pull or not to pull?
4 hours ago
Tamryn Kerr

To pull or not to pull?

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Zara's recent campaign, how can brands avoid such situations and what can they learn from them?