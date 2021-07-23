Siew Ting Foo: How could the marketing and advertising industry better support diversity, equity and inclusion?

Siew Ting Foo, HP’s CMO for Greater Asia

This is part of a video series for the Power List 2021, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

Since the lockdown, HP’s CMO for Greater Asia has pivoted her marketing focus to help customers in varied markets adapt to the new way of life, from launching education toolkits for parents & their children, to learn-from-home campaigns in China that led to 448% increase in orders for HP printers on JD.com. She is a strong advocate of DEI at HP and the industry. In 2018, HP launched a brand campaign challenging female stereotypes in Japan; last year, it launched a snazzy campaign to take on Korea’s ‘status culture’.

Watch the video to learn more.