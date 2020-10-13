Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Shipping service Sendle pays tribute to those with side hustles

A campaign by 72andSunny Sydney, launching in Australia and the US, takes inspiration from real and quirky Sendle customers.

Sendle, a business that provides shipping services, has launched a campaign reaching out to people running side hustles and micro businesses.

The campaign's two 15-second spots are based—loosely, one presumes—on real-life Australia-based Sendle users Zove Beauty (above), which sells jade rollers, and Unicorn Manor (below), "an enchanted occult store for witchbabes", which offers a wide range of crystals, candles, spellbooks and (Ad Nut kids you not) cauldrons, plus bath salts.

The campaign, by 72andSunny Sydney, will run on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram in Australia and
the US from mid-October to mid-December, and will continue on the Sendle website throughout 2021.

According to a release sent to Ad Nut, 49% of Sendle customers are running a side hustle on top of a full-time job. That's pretty impressive. 

Less encouraging is that the service also notes it has been delivering "an increasing number of crystals and gemstones as people flock to the wellness space" during the pandemic. Ad Nut firmly believes that the only 'wellness' that arises from the sale of such products is the healthiness of the seller's bank balance. If Ad Nut had a side hustle, it would be providing training sessions in how to recognise bogus product claims. 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

1 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

2 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 opens for entries

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

4 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

6 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

8 Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

9 Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Take a trippy journey, courtesy of Photoshop
Advertising
Sep 4, 2020
Ad Nut

Take a trippy journey, courtesy of Photoshop

Coca-Cola takes poetic approach in post-Covid search for purpose
Advertising
Jul 31, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Coca-Cola takes poetic approach in post-Covid ...

The Super Bowl ad so awful we just can't 'Let it go'
Advertising
Feb 6, 2020
Ad Nut

The Super Bowl ad so awful we just can't 'Let it go'

72andSunny Amsterdam wins Audi global creative pitch
Advertising
Nov 5, 2019
Lindsay Stein

72andSunny Amsterdam wins Audi global creative pitch

Just Published

Diversity Study 2020: The Results
Insight
3 hours ago
Staff Writer

Diversity Study 2020: The Results

BTS faces backlash in China following Korean war tribute
PR
6 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

BTS faces backlash in China following Korean war ...

Brands including Hyundai and Samsung have begun to remove mentions of the boyband on their Chinese websites.

SPH records first-ever annual loss: US$62 million
Media
6 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

SPH records first-ever annual loss: US$62 million

Media revenue fell 23% in the full year as advertisers reduced spend due to Covid-19.

Maybelline to pull out of department stores in China
News
7 hours ago
Carol Huang

Maybelline to pull out of department stores in China

The brand will continue to rely more on online sales while opening more flagship and experience stores.