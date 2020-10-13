Shipping service Sendle pays tribute to those with side hustles

Sendle, a business that provides shipping services, has launched a campaign reaching out to people running side hustles and micro businesses.

The campaign's two 15-second spots are based—loosely, one presumes—on real-life Australia-based Sendle users Zove Beauty (above), which sells jade rollers, and Unicorn Manor (below), "an enchanted occult store for witchbabes", which offers a wide range of crystals, candles, spellbooks and (Ad Nut kids you not) cauldrons, plus bath salts.

The campaign, by 72andSunny Sydney, will run on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram in Australia and

the US from mid-October to mid-December, and will continue on the Sendle website throughout 2021.

According to a release sent to Ad Nut, 49% of Sendle customers are running a side hustle on top of a full-time job. That's pretty impressive.

Less encouraging is that the service also notes it has been delivering "an increasing number of crystals and gemstones as people flock to the wellness space" during the pandemic. Ad Nut firmly believes that the only 'wellness' that arises from the sale of such products is the healthiness of the seller's bank balance. If Ad Nut had a side hustle, it would be providing training sessions in how to recognise bogus product claims.