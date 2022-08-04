Partner Content
Staff Writer
Aug 4, 2022

Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

Julie’s Biscuits director Sai Tzy Horng on why a healthy dose of scrutiny and subversion can help brands change the game.

This is part of a video series for the Asia-Pacific Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative. 

 

For Sai Tzy Horng, scrutiny and a subversive “flip the script” attitude to looking at things are crucial for brands who want to change the game. As director of Julie’s Biscuits, Sai has overseen the ambitious rebranding of the Malaysian household name, breathing new life into its “old school” identity through a design refresh and creative ads that utilise storytelling and humour to start meaningful conversations. We spoke with Sai about delving beyond the surface to understand widely experienced challenges, examining whether your brand is ready to take on certain topics, and why brands could stand to take themselves a little less seriously.
 
Watch the video to learn more and read about his thoughts on leading the way through evolution.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

2 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

4 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

5 Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024: APAC adtech leaders respond

7 Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024, APAC adtech leaders respond

Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan land global marketing roles at Standard Chartered

8 Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan move to StanChart

Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

9 Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

10 Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Sai Tzy Horng, Julie’s
Marketing
Jun 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Sai Tzy Horng, Julie’s

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers
Marketing
Jun 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 ...

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola
Marketing
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola

Following a US$4 billion partnership with WPP, The Coca-Cola Company is streamlining and simplifying its marketing capabilities under the leadership of global CMO Arroyo.

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?
Advertising
5 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?

SOUNDING BOARD: Loosening Covid restrictions, the return of Rugby Sevens, and an international banker's conference—are these the watershed moments for the revival of #BrandHongKong?

Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad
The Work
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad

The tennis legend surprises a young fan five years after a viral press conference moment at the US Open.