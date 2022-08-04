Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

This is part of a video series for the Asia-Pacific Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

For Sai Tzy Horng, scrutiny and a subversive “flip the script” attitude to looking at things are crucial for brands who want to change the game. As director of Julie’s Biscuits, Sai has overseen the ambitious rebranding of the Malaysian household name, breathing new life into its “old school” identity through a design refresh and creative ads that utilise storytelling and humour to start meaningful conversations. We spoke with Sai about delving beyond the surface to understand widely experienced challenges, examining whether your brand is ready to take on certain topics, and why brands could stand to take themselves a little less seriously.