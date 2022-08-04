Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

This is part of a video series for the Asia-Pacific Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.
Julie’s Biscuits director Sai Tzy Horng on why a healthy dose of scrutiny and subversion can help brands change the game.
Following a US$4 billion partnership with WPP, The Coca-Cola Company is streamlining and simplifying its marketing capabilities under the leadership of global CMO Arroyo.
SOUNDING BOARD: Loosening Covid restrictions, the return of Rugby Sevens, and an international banker's conference—are these the watershed moments for the revival of #BrandHongKong?
The tennis legend surprises a young fan five years after a viral press conference moment at the US Open.
After staying grounded indoors, people are ready and raring to take off to their next travel destination. Here’s how brands can tap into consumers’ renewed wanderlust with digital-first solutions.