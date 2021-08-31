Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Package deliveries and wombat incursions caught on camera

72andSunny's new campaign for Google's Nest products also includes an embarrassed cat and a clumsy dog.

To promote Google's Nest brand of cameras and security doorbells to Australia, 72andSunny has come up with four fun films (the player above wiill show you all of them).

Rather than a heavy message about keeping your home safe, the films go with a light approach. That choice is based on the knowledge that people most often use security products to check in on their homes and "feel connected to the things they love within them, such as pets", according to the agency. 

The 'Caught on Nest' campaign will run across digital and social, TV and outdoor, with more executions to follow. Essence and PHD are also involved.

There's a lot to enjoy here. Ad Nut chuckled when the idiotic murderous beast fell off the sofa and LOLd at the alarmed waddling of the wombat who got caught nom-nom-noming the garden. Ad Nut is tempted to argue that rather than a cat, the agency could have employed a photogenic and charismatic squirrel, but then again, no squirrel would ever fall off of a tree so embarrassingly. Amateur. 

The concept was adapted from a global campaign strategy, #NestPets, created by Arts & Letters for Google in the US.

CREDITS

Client: Google Australia
Creative: 72andSunny Sydney, Arts & Letters
Production Company : Rolla Film
Audio Production: Otis
Media: PHD and Essence

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

