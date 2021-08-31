Package deliveries and wombat incursions caught on camera

To promote Google's Nest brand of cameras and security doorbells to Australia, 72andSunny has come up with four fun films (the player above wiill show you all of them).

Rather than a heavy message about keeping your home safe, the films go with a light approach. That choice is based on the knowledge that people most often use security products to check in on their homes and "feel connected to the things they love within them, such as pets", according to the agency.

The 'Caught on Nest' campaign will run across digital and social, TV and outdoor, with more executions to follow. Essence and PHD are also involved.

There's a lot to enjoy here. Ad Nut chuckled when the idiotic murderous beast fell off the sofa and LOLd at the alarmed waddling of the wombat who got caught nom-nom-noming the garden. Ad Nut is tempted to argue that rather than a cat, the agency could have employed a photogenic and charismatic squirrel, but then again, no squirrel would ever fall off of a tree so embarrassingly. Amateur.

The concept was adapted from a global campaign strategy, #NestPets, created by Arts & Letters for Google in the US.

CREDITS

Client: Google Australia

Creative: 72andSunny Sydney, Arts & Letters

Production Company : Rolla Film

Audio Production: Otis

Media: PHD and Essence