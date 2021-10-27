Online retailer deploys Devo to verbify its name

Australian online marketplace MyDeal has launched a brand campaign, through 72andSunny, that repurposes the Devo hit 'Whip it' in an attempt to turn the brand's name into a verb.

The ‘MyDeal it!’ campaign includes radio, OOH, BVOD, YouTube and social ads in addition to the TVC above. There are also various cutdown versions of the TVC.

72andSunny won the account in September and completed the work during lockdowns in both New South Wales and Victoria.

Nice work, though Ad Nut is slightly disappointed that not one person in the ad is wearing a red plastic energy dome on their head.

CREDITS

Client: MyDeal

Chief Marketing Officer: Ryan Gracie

Head of Brand & Loyalty: John Barkle

Creative: 72andSunny Australia

Production: Rolla Films

Sound/music design: Otis Studios

Media: Ryval

Campaign Management Consultants: Trinity P3