Elaine Underwood
2 days ago

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Wieden & Kennedy's 'You Can’t Stop Sisters' is the latest in a series of digital films interweaving athletes with their sports and values.

You Can’t Stop Sisters is Nike’s newest spot in its ongoing You Can't Stop Sports commercials that balance superstar athletes competing on the field and questioning societal issues.

Serena and Venus Williams are the focus of You Can’t Stop Sisters and their story is one of staying unified, despite the media and fanbase dividing them by wins, losses and professional rankings instead of seeing how they changed the fabric of a sport.

Nike’s long-time agency Wieden & Kennedy produced the one-minute video that is currently posted to Venus and Serena’s individual Instagram accounts and on Nike’s social channels.

It also will appear during the US Open tennis tournament, starting Monday, and the NBA playoffs.

While many of the world’s top players are not competing in this unusual year’s event (Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep), Serena is set to be on court.

You Can’t Stop Sisters challenges viewers to address their own preconceptions and reconsider how they view the Williams sisters.

“Ever since we were little you have sought to divide us,” states Venus, who voices the spot. She lists the ways the pair have been ranked by wins and losses when they play each other, Grand Slam titles and weeks as No. 1 female player. Inspiring footage of the sisters playing and reveling in their wins runs as Venus speaks.

Her line: “It’s funny. You saw two tennis players trying to win a game. We saw two sisters changing it” quickly switches the mood. The two are hugging on the court and it reminds viewers these two separated, ranked and judged athletes are also caring and united sisters, who made an incredible impact on the sport together.

Source:
Campaign US

