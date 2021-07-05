Marketing Analysis
Raahil Chopra
8 hours ago

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

The former number one in Women's Doubles was spotted wearing both the brands on court during the tournament.

Sania Mirza (left) and Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Source Instagram
Sania Mirza (left) and Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Source Instagram
Indian tennis player Sania Mirza made her return to the courts last week as she took to the grass courts at Wimbledon to participate in the Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles competitions.
 
While the return was a happy one, there was one unusual thing as she advanced to the Round of 16 in the Mixed Doubles competition after being eliminated in round two of the Women's Doubles event.
 
Mirza started the tournament wearing a Nike top while the rest of her attire, including her cap and shoes, were Adidas. In the subsequent game, the Nike top was replaced by all Adidas attire, suggesting there was a sponsorship deal in place. However, when she took to court on Saturday, 3 July, she was back with a mixture of Adidas and Nike. 
 
While there are instances where players wear different brands of clothes and shoes (Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are examples), this is the first time we have spotted a tennis player wearing Nike and Adidas together.
 
Having reached out to Cornerstone, the agency that manages Mirza, we learned that the former number one in Women's Doubles picked out the attire on her own and she had no sponsorship contract in place with either of the brands.
 
With Mirza's performance picking up and the Olympics just around the corner, it's time brands wake up. We've been talking about India being a multi-sports country, but if brands can't recognise top talent like Mirza at a top tournament like Wimbledon, we believe it's more lip service than action.
 
Brands are not the only ones to blame here. Star Sports, the broadcaster of Wimbledon in India, also only picked up action from her second-round game in the Women's Doubles halfway through the first set. 
 
If we have to become the multi-sporting nation we aspire to be, it's time brands put the money where their mouth is and support these athletes. 
 
(The author is managing editor, Campaign India,)
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

2 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

5 Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan wins Entertainment Grand Prix

Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

6 Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

7 Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

9 Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

10 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Related Articles

Adidas and Nike sales plummet following boycotts
Marketing
May 10, 2021
Gemma Williams

Adidas and Nike sales plummet following boycotts

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings
Advertising
Sep 1, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Nike, Adidas, Netflix, Ben & Jerry's and more show support for Black Lives Matter
Advertising
Jun 2, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Nike, Adidas, Netflix, Ben & Jerry's and more show ...

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy
Marketing
Mar 26, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang ...

Just Published

Agencies in 'recruitment crisis' as most corporate comms pros favour in-house
Marketing
8 hours ago
John Harrington

Agencies in 'recruitment crisis' as most corporate ...

Seven in 10 corporate comms professionals say in-house is likely to be their next destination if they move job, with just 11 per cent preferring an agency role, new research suggests.

Why China is the only luxury superpower
Marketing
8 hours ago
Daniel Langer

Why China is the only luxury superpower

Over the last five years, most luxury growth was generated by Mainland China or Chinese tourists, and the market is only becoming more crucial.

Airlines need to set new expectations amid high travel volumes
Marketing
8 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Airlines need to set new expectations amid high ...

People are ready to fly and airlines are recovering pandemic losses. To return to normal, challenges in aviation need to be communicated.

Vitasoy faces boycott in mainland China following stabbing in HK
PR
21 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Vitasoy faces boycott in mainland China following ...

The Hong Kong beverage company is under intense scrutiny among Chinese consumers amid an incident that questioned mainland China-Hong Kong diplomacy.