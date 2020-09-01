tennis
Kia appoints M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment to global tennis brief
The agency will activate the auto brand's partnership with Rafael Nadal and the Australian Open.
Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings
Wieden & Kennedy's 'You Can’t Stop Sisters' is the latest in a series of digital films interweaving athletes with their sports and values.
ATP unveils new branding and global marketing campaign
Activity, which includes a new logo, aims to capture the 'excitement and drama' of ATP matches.
Sports need to serve up the complete ‘pocket experience’
The full integration of data and live-streaming is the holy grail for the complete digital sports experience, says Mike McGraw of The Social Channel and WTA Networks.
How Yahoo teamed up with Gleneagles hospital & WTA to promote health
CASE STUDY: The hospital engaged Yahoo and MEC Singapore to boost its reputation in sports medicine through tennis.
Spotlight on Rio 2016: Brands at the Olympics
Lorna Campbell, Hill+Knowlton's sports marketing and sponsorship director, is on an independent placement at the Rio Olympics as venue media manager for the tennis centre. In this interview, she explains what the role entails, and how brands have come on board with the largest sporting event in the world.
