Kia appoints M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment to global tennis brief
1 day ago
Arvind Hickman

Kia appoints M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment to global tennis brief

The agency will activate the auto brand's partnership with Rafael Nadal and the Australian Open.

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings
Sep 1, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Wieden & Kennedy's 'You Can’t Stop Sisters' is the latest in a series of digital films interweaving athletes with their sports and values.

ATP unveils new branding and global marketing campaign
Nov 14, 2018
Benjamin Londesbrough

ATP unveils new branding and global marketing campaign

Activity, which includes a new logo, aims to capture the 'excitement and drama' of ATP matches.

Sports need to serve up the complete ‘pocket experience’
Nov 1, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Sports need to serve up the complete ‘pocket experience’

The full integration of data and live-streaming is the holy grail for the complete digital sports experience, says Mike McGraw of The Social Channel and WTA Networks.

How Yahoo teamed up with Gleneagles hospital & WTA to promote health
Apr 5, 2017
Faaez Samadi

How Yahoo teamed up with Gleneagles hospital & WTA to promote health

CASE STUDY: The hospital engaged Yahoo and MEC Singapore to boost its reputation in sports medicine through tennis.

Spotlight on Rio 2016: Brands at the Olympics
Aug 5, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Spotlight on Rio 2016: Brands at the Olympics

Lorna Campbell, Hill+Knowlton's sports marketing and sponsorship director, is on an independent placement at the Rio Olympics as venue media manager for the tennis centre. In this interview, she explains what the role entails, and how brands have come on board with the largest sporting event in the world.

