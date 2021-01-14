Nescafé Australia campaign makes full use of Sophie Monk’s charm

In a new social-led campaign for its line of plant-based lattes, Nescafé Gold encourages Australians to ‘turn over a new leaf’ by trying out dairy-free coffees. The campaign, by Forward Agency, features Aussie musician Sophie Monk in a chuckle-worthy video.

The former member of girl group Bardot turns on the charisma and charm, and the ad would not have worked as well without her. According to Forward’s managing director Fergus Kibble, Monk herself contributed ideas for some of the story snippets...”which is what makes it so relatable and funny.”



Bonus points for featuring stereotypical stay-at-home activities such as at-home exercising, eating one too many burgers, attempting sourdough bread and starting a Zoom call on mute. We’ve all been there, eh?

CREDITS

Client: Nestlé

Nestlé Head of Marketing, Beverages: Olga Starus

Nestlé Senior Brand Manager, Nescafé: Belinda Chan

Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestlé: Lauren Emmett



Agency: FORWARD Agency

Managing Director: Fergus Kibble

General Manager: Caroline Lovejoy

Creative Director: Simon Morehead

Account Director: Renée Black

Account Manager: Karri Graf

Production: YeahSure

Director: Jack Toohey

Producer: Ebony Morrison

Editing/VFX: Olympia Henshaw