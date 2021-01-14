Nescafé Australia campaign makes full use of Sophie Monk’s charm

In a new social-led campaign for its line of plant-based lattes, Nescafé Gold encourages Australians to ‘turn over a new leaf’ by trying out dairy-free coffees. The campaign, by Forward Agency, features Aussie musician Sophie Monk in a chuckle-worthy video.
The former member of girl group Bardot turns on the charisma and charm, and the ad would not have worked as well without her. According to Forward’s managing director Fergus Kibble, Monk herself contributed ideas for some of the story snippets...”which is what makes it so relatable and funny.”
Bonus points for featuring stereotypical stay-at-home activities such as at-home exercising, eating one too many burgers, attempting sourdough bread and starting a Zoom call on mute. We’ve all been there, eh?
CREDITS
Client: Nestlé
Nestlé Head of Marketing, Beverages: Olga Starus
Nestlé Senior Brand Manager, Nescafé: Belinda Chan
Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestlé: Lauren Emmett
Agency: FORWARD Agency
Managing Director: Fergus Kibble
General Manager: Caroline Lovejoy
Creative Director: Simon Morehead
Account Director: Renée Black
Account Manager: Karri Graf
Production: YeahSure
Director: Jack Toohey
Producer: Ebony Morrison
Editing/VFX: Olympia Henshaw
