Digital Marketing PR The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Nescafé Australia campaign makes full use of Sophie Monk’s charm

The Aussie singer and personality shines in a new social-led Nestlé campaign.

In a new social-led campaign for its line of plant-based lattes, Nescafé Gold encourages Australians to ‘turn over a new leaf’ by trying out dairy-free coffees. The campaign, by Forward Agency, features Aussie musician Sophie Monk in a chuckle-worthy video.

The former member of girl group Bardot turns on the charisma and charm, and the ad would not have worked as well without her. According to Forward’s managing director Fergus Kibble, Monk herself contributed ideas for some of the story snippets...”which is what makes it so relatable and funny.”

Bonus points for featuring stereotypical stay-at-home activities such as at-home exercising, eating one too many burgers, attempting sourdough bread and starting a Zoom call on mute. We’ve all been there, eh?

CREDITS

Client: Nestlé
Nestlé Head of Marketing, Beverages: Olga Starus
Nestlé Senior Brand Manager, Nescafé: Belinda Chan
Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestlé: Lauren Emmett

Agency: FORWARD Agency
Managing Director: Fergus Kibble
General Manager: Caroline Lovejoy
Creative Director: Simon Morehead
Account Director: Renée Black
Account Manager: Karri Graf

Production: YeahSure
Director: Jack Toohey
Producer: Ebony Morrison
Editing/VFX: Olympia Henshaw

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

1 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

2 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

3 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

4 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

5 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

6 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

7 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

9 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

10 2021 predictions for adtech

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Nini Chiang, Nestle
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Nini Chiang, Nestle

A saucy mystery unfolds in Australia
Advertising
Jan 5, 2021
Ad Nut

A saucy mystery unfolds in Australia

Google tests hiding news outlets in search in Australia
Digital
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Google tests hiding news outlets in search in Australia

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Australia / New Zealand
Advertising
Nov 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Australia / New ...

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad verification strategy?
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad ...

Ad verification can help advertisers reduce wastage, ensure brand safety and avoid fraud. But it's not as simple as turning it on and hoping for the best. What's the best strategy to ensure return on investment?

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An existential threat to media and comms businesses?
Digital
1 day ago
Danny Rogers

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An ...

Edelman’s annual global trust barometer was unveiled on Wednesday (January 13).

Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes bilingual logo
Marketing
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes ...

REBRANDING EXERCISES: A logo meant to be inclusive for both Chinese and English speakers anchors a full rebrand by Design Bridge Shanghai.

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with climate data
PR
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with ...

INSPIRATION STATION: AKQA and Jung von Matt incorporate weather data and forecasting into Vivaldi's renowned score to make the impact of climate change audible for symphonygoers.