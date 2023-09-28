McDonald's launches new chicken burger across Australia—The Kid Laroi calls it a 'gamechanger'

Straight from the marketing kitchen of McDonald’s Australia (Macca’s) and DDB, Ad Nut has been served the McCrispy, a chicken burger with the audacity to claim a permanent menu spot alongside heavyweights like the Big Mac, Cheeseburger, and Quarter Pounder.

The work, titled ‘Next Big Thing,’ features Australian music sensation Kid Laroi, and is taking the new burger through what a rise to superstardom would look like. Selfies, followers, paparazzi flashes, merch madness, book deals—a wild ride filled with more bling than a golden fry can handle.

McDonald’s Australia marketing manager Lancy Huynh said the McCrispy is the fast-food chain’s “most exciting chicken launch in years,” she’s confident that the item will be a “game-changer.” “Our customers already love our stellar chicken line-up, including the McChicken, McSpicy and Chicken McNuggets, and we’re excited to be upping the stakes with our crispiest chicken burger ever.”

Ad Nut half-expected this burger to break into an ‘I Will Survive’ chorus at any moment in this journey, but it's not here to sing; it's here to shine. And boy, is it shining! The Kid Laroi schools the McCrispy on the ropes of becoming the next big thing… and lends his own fame to help it all happen.

The McCrispy Deluxe features 100% Aussie RSPCA-approved chicken breast with a crispy coating, topped with fresh shredded iceberg and lettuce, ripe tomato, Aussie Jack cheese and a new secret McCrispy signature sauce, served in a soft glazed bun. The burger has performed well in global markets, including the US, UK, Sweden, France, Spain and Canada. Now, Australians get to experience a version of the burger explicitly created to suit their local tastebuds.

“History tells us that when Macca’s (McDonald’s Australia) puts a new burger on their permanent menu, it tends to become a classic. So, to launch the McCrispy creatively, we thought: What might happen if it did become their next big thing? And everything kind of wrote itself after that,” says DDB Group Sydney's creative partner, Cam Hoelter, on the campaign.

The campaign is not a piece of art or a stroke of creativity. It’s not meant to be. Ad Nut won't dissect, decode or even ponder whether the pursuit of virality has eclipsed meaningful storytelling. In the age of the next viral thing, this piece of catchy work will resonate with the audience.

By advertising standards, it's not equivalent to the moon landing or finding the cure for cancer, nor is it the Mona Lisa of commercials. But it does something primal – it makes one crave a McDonald's. In the world of advertising, that's the ultimate victory.

Now, whether the McCrispy truly becomes the next big thing or fades from public memory is yet to be seen, but for those keeping score, this isn't the first time Macca’s has added a new burger straight to its permanent menu. Each time Macca’s does this, the item tends to become a classic.