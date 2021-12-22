McDonald's India continues inclusion commitment with next leg of EatQual

McDonald’s India (West and South) has rolled out the second part of its EatQual campaign.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the film shows how McDonald's looks to address one challenge that people with limited upper limb mobility face in their everyday lives. The film opens to a child trying to do various day-to-day activities such as trying to play a guitar, playing cricket, doing a craft project, playing video games using only one hand, and struggling at each one of those. It then shows him walking up to his friend who has only one upper limb, with two burgers – one in the regular packaging and one in the EatQual packaging. It closes with both of them biting into the burger, with his friend being able to hold and have the burger with ease, in the EatQual case.

Arvind RP, director – marketing and communications, McDonald’s India (West and South), said, “According to the World Health Organization, around 15% of the world’s population lives with some form of disability. And yet, the world just isn’t made for them. EatQual stems from this fact. It is an inclusivity platform that we will continue to build. The EatQual packaging marks just the first step in that direction. We aim to launch a host of new, meaningful innovations to make the McDonald’s experience easy for everyone.”

Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head, DDB Mudra West, said, “This year, McDonald’s has renewed its commitment to inclusion by continuing to promote the EatQual pack. The world doesn’t treat everyone the same - most things are designed to cater to the able-bodied, as the protagonist of our campaign discovers. So, while the idea of a pack that enables people with limited upper limb mobility to enjoy their burgers with dignity is not a life-changing one, it’s an important one. Because this small step alters an experience for the better - an experience that most of us take for granted. And for some of us, it brings a previously unattainable pleasure comfortably within reach. Sometimes, no, oftentimes, it’s the little things go a long way in levelling the playing field for us all.”

McDonald's India announced the launch of the EatQual packaging last year on the occasion of International Day of People with Disabilities. The packaging was developed in collaboration with an NGO that has been working towards the betterment of the specially-abled community for over 50 years.



