Max Verstappen steers anti-drink-driving ad for Heineken

Heineken has teamed up with Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen for a global campaign to deter people from drink driving.

Created by Le Pub, “The best driver” shows Verstappen at a bar with his friends as they decide who the designated driver will be.

Verstappen is repeatedly chosen because he is technically “the best driver” until one night he decides to have a drink, leaving one of his other friends to take on the responsibility.

It is later revealed that Verstappen was drinking a Heineken 0.0, the brand’s alcohol-free beer. As an ambassador for the beverage, Verstappen drives himself home – without having to worry about getting his friends home, too.

The 60-second spot includes the line “The best driver is the one who is not drinking” and ends with “When you drive, never drink.”

“‘When you drive, never drink’ is a message we are very passionate about, and continues to be at the forefront of our long-standing partnership with F1,” Bram Westenbrink, global head of Heineken brand, said.

“As the racing season begins to heat up over the summer months, we are excited to launch the latest phase of this campaign, which started in 2016.

“As we enjoy the incredible action on track, it’s important to remember that when it comes to choosing a designated driver while out with friends, ‘the best driver’ is always the one who hasn’t been drinking.”

“The best driver” was directed by Bradley and Pablo through Prettybird.

Bruno Bertelli, global chief executive of Le Pub, global chief creative officer at Publicis Worldwide, and chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, said: "Heineken continues to be a pivotal player when it comes to responsible consumption. In its own witty way, the brand has always been culturally aware of global issues and younger generations.”

Bertelli added that “When you drive, never drink" is a long-standing project and a consistent brand pillar for Heineken.

He said the approach to enlist Verstappen was a “creative way” to communicate “the brand’s commitment towards building an impressive platform that exemplifies brand equity and impact at scale”.

The ad will run globally across online, social and digital out-of-home for the rest of the year.

Verstappen said: “As an F1 driver, making the right choices both on and off the track is vitally important for success. When driving, having that clarity and single-mindedness, particularly when it comes to safety, is crucial.

“The campaign was great fun to shoot and I hope everyone not only enjoys the film but takes away the important message behind it.”

Verstappen will also be part of an upcoming gaming initiative with Heineken called “Player 0.0”.