heineken
Robots serve non-alcoholic beer in a 'bar' for one (because this timeline doesn't already suck enough, apparently)
A Heineken popup in Sydney promises a "brand new drinking experience”. Thanks, but we'll pass.
Heineken gets real about downfalls of social distancing
Filmed in lockdown, a new TVC encapsulates issues of connectivity.
Locked out of bars, how Heineken and Tiger Beer are adapting during COVID-19
The brand director of Tiger and Heineken in APAC explains how the beer brands are aiming to contribute, not just communicate, during the crisis.
More brand-side reactions to the coronavirus crisis in Asia
From aid to advice to product impact, read our ongoing compilation of what CMOs and brands are saying and doing to help employees, customers and the public.
'Go ahead, drink and drive' urges Heineken
Publicis Singapore campaign puts beer fridges in parking lots. What could possibly go wrong?
Opening up new worlds with WebAR: What is it and how are brands using it?
WebAR promises to provide greater reach, flexibility and control than standard app-based augmented reality, but comes with added technical requirements.
