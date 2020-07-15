heineken

Robots serve non-alcoholic beer in a 'bar' for one (because this timeline doesn't already suck enough, apparently)
Jul 15, 2020
Ad Nut

Robots serve non-alcoholic beer in a 'bar' for one (because this timeline doesn't already suck enough, apparently)

A Heineken popup in Sydney promises a "brand new drinking experience”. Thanks, but we'll pass.

Heineken gets real about downfalls of social distancing
May 7, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Heineken gets real about downfalls of social distancing

Filmed in lockdown, a new TVC encapsulates issues of connectivity.

Locked out of bars, how Heineken and Tiger Beer are adapting during COVID-19
Apr 30, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Locked out of bars, how Heineken and Tiger Beer are adapting during COVID-19

The brand director of Tiger and Heineken in APAC explains how the beer brands are aiming to contribute, not just communicate, during the crisis.

More brand-side reactions to the coronavirus crisis in Asia
Apr 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

More brand-side reactions to the coronavirus crisis in Asia

From aid to advice to product impact, read our ongoing compilation of what CMOs and brands are saying and doing to help employees, customers and the public.

'Go ahead, drink and drive' urges Heineken
Feb 25, 2020
Ad Nut

'Go ahead, drink and drive' urges Heineken

Publicis Singapore campaign puts beer fridges in parking lots. What could possibly go wrong?

Opening up new worlds with WebAR: What is it and how are brands using it?
Dec 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

Opening up new worlds with WebAR: What is it and how are brands using it?

WebAR promises to provide greater reach, flexibility and control than standard app-based augmented reality, but comes with added technical requirements.

