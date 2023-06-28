Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
19 hours ago

Love transcends numbers: Fila's 50th anniversary campaign

From sports to humanity, the brand pays tribute to passion and performance with a powerful line-up of ambassadors, both past and present.

Fila has rolled out a campaign 'numbers are just numbers without love’ to commemorate its 50th anniversary and features Björn Borg, Suzanne Schulting, Grant Hill, Reinhold Messner, Alessandra Chillemi and Reilly Opelka.
 
The film starts with the line—'what is being number one without following your own beat?' which sets the tone for the film's narrative that goes beyond winning for the sake of victory alone and doing more of what we love. It then goes on to recount a series of stories. It reveals how Soldini selflessly abandoned his solo round-the-world race to rescue Isabelle Autisser who was shipwrecked in the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, an act of compassion that exemplified how Fila's ambassadors aspire to embody values such as courage, empathy, and solidarity. It then highlights how Fila recognised the environmental efforts associated with Reinhold Messner’s mountain ascents – an authentic demonstration towards sustainability and conscious practices. By using their voices, the film instills a message and ends with the line—'and what are 50 years of performance without love?' alluding to the brand’s journey in the world of sports.
 
Deepika Deepti, senior vice president marketing, Metro Brands, said, “Fila is proud to celebrate the heritage of the brand over the past half century through its digital campaign. The brand is committed to instill the same passion that has fueled its journey while inspiring us to do more of what we love, to go beyond just our achievements, and let our passions move us.”
Source:
Campaign India
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

3 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

4 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

5 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

6 APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

7 Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

8 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

10 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

Related Articles

BTS faces backlash in China following Korean war tribute
Oct 14, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

BTS faces backlash in China following Korean war ...

Fila selects BBH China
May 6, 2008

Fila selects BBH China

Fila launches first China marketing push
Sep 11, 2008
Benjamin Li

Fila launches first China marketing push

BBH China secures Fila's creative account
May 14, 2008

BBH China secures Fila's creative account

Just Published

Personality key to fostering creative teams, shares Vogue Singapore Foundation
4 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Personality key to fostering creative teams, shares ...

Aimed at shining a light on greater representation and support for creatives in Singapore, the foundation hosted their first educational session in partnership with Ray Dalio’s Principles US.

Creative Minds: The 'torchbearer' of Ogilvy Greater China reminisces about old times
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: The 'torchbearer' of Ogilvy Greater ...

After four decades with advertising behemoth Ogilvy's Greater China division, TB Song is often hailed for introducing China to Cannes and Cannes to China. In this special edition of Creative Minds, the ad veteran shares his early experiences, his passions and his pastimes.

Google disputes claims of misleading video ad placement
7 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Google disputes claims of misleading video ad placement

In a blog post, Google's global video solutions director suggests a recent report about its video partner network is inaccurate.