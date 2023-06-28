Love transcends numbers: Fila's 50th anniversary campaign

Fila has rolled out a campaign 'numbers are just numbers without love’ to commemorate its 50th anniversary and features Björn Borg, Suzanne Schulting, Grant Hill, Reinhold Messner, Alessandra Chillemi and Reilly Opelka.

The film starts with the line—'what is being number one without following your own beat?' which sets the tone for the film's narrative that goes beyond winning for the sake of victory alone and doing more of what we love. It then goes on to recount a series of stories. It reveals how Soldini selflessly abandoned his solo round-the-world race to rescue Isabelle Autisser who was shipwrecked in the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, an act of compassion that exemplified how Fila's ambassadors aspire to embody values such as courage, empathy, and solidarity. It then highlights how Fila recognised the environmental efforts associated with Reinhold Messner’s mountain ascents – an authentic demonstration towards sustainability and conscious practices. By using their voices, the film instills a message and ends with the line—'and what are 50 years of performance without love?' alluding to the brand’s journey in the world of sports.

Deepika Deepti, senior vice president marketing, Metro Brands, said, “Fila is proud to celebrate the heritage of the brand over the past half century through its digital campaign. The brand is committed to instill the same passion that has fueled its journey while inspiring us to do more of what we love, to go beyond just our achievements, and let our passions move us.”