Lights, camera... Myntra's Big Fashion Festival

Myntra has rolled out a campaign for its 'Big Fashion Festival' which features Farah Khan, Kiara Advani and Ranbir Kapoor.
Conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions, the film opens with Advani and Kapoor shooting for a film directed by Khan. Both of them are waiting for the 'action' cue from Khan, who doesn't do so since she's busy browsing through the Myntra sale on her phone.
Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, “The Big Fashion Festival brings families and loved ones together, with fashion playing a pivotal role in the festivities. This year’s marketing campaign is to highlight the magnanimity of the Big Fashion Festival, showcasing that no reason is bigger for the attention of people across the nation, not even the much-loved celebrities, than this event itself for the festivity. With this campaign, we aim to penetrate our reach to every nook and corner of the country and strike a chord with the fanbase of much beloved superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani."
The film is running across TV, social and digital.
CREDITS:
Brand: Myntra
Brand team: Kejal Parekh, Vivek Abraham, Sridhun Purushothaman, Simran Gagnani
Creative agency: Tilt Brand Solutions
Director: Vishwesh Krishnamurthy
Producer: Bhavin Gajria
Production house: Corcoise Films
Cinematographer: Swapnil Sonawane
Photographer: Suresh Natarajan/Rahul Jhangiani
