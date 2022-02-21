Insurer buys 5-minute ad break for film by Jim Henson Company

Last night during an ad break in the current affairs show 60 Minutes in Australia, the Nine network aired an uninterrupted five-minute version of the nine-minute film above.
Created by The Jim Henson Company and Thinkerbell for CGU Insurance, Tall Poppy tells the tale of exactly that—a tall girl named Poppy who tries to remake the world around her in ways that some less visionary people don't approve of.
Directed by Brian Henson (Muppet Treasure Island, Muppet Christmas Carol, Farscape), the film combines tabletop puppetry shot in California with nearly 150 visual effects shots by Stargate Studios. (See the behind-the-scenes footage below to get an idea of the magical madness this kind of film requires.)
The title and storyline refer to tall-poppy syndrome, the phenomenon in which people tend to cut down and demand conformity from those they perceive as more talented or successful than they are. The syndrome impacts entrepreneurs, and thus the film fits in nicely with the brand's focus on small businesses and its 'Insuring Ambition' motto.
"More than a third of Australians believe that ambition is often regarded as a dirty word," said Jim Ingram, Thinkerbell's national chief creative tinker, citing a YouGov survey. "We set out to change their mind with this campaign. Poppy is a heroine for the positive power of ambition, which can lead to creativity and innovation.”
Initiative, the media agency, promises a media plan that's also ambitious, including "several market-first executions and bold media activations" in addition to the uninterrupted five-minute ad break Sunday evening. The insurer also has a well-designed microsite that houses the film.
"Tall Poppy is about celebrating ambition, and facing the feelings of uncertainty and vulnerability that can get in the way of living to your fullest potential," Henson said. "The ambitious team that came together to create this film, brought together by our incredible partners at CGU Insurance, definitely saw the magic and innovation that can happen when everyone feels free to share their own unique talents. We hope that Poppy’s story will inspire Australians to celebrate their own tall poppies.”
Ad Nut, for some reason, has a soft spot for imaginary characters who are animated by creative humans. Therefore Ad Nut has always loved the Muppets, and considers Tall Poppy a worthy addition to the Jim Henson Company's creative achievements. Kudos to all involved!
