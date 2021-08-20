IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for Independence Day

A classic tune, the beloved singer-songwriter who wrote it, a backing band made up of popular young musicians, and a series of dancing small-business owners all unite in the dreamlike, pandemic-tinged video above, released for Indonesia's Independnece Day (August 17).

In the film, created by Indonesian telco IM3 Ooredoo, Jakarta creative agency Mata Angin and director Raesaka Yunus, Fals performs his 1992 song 'Satu-Satu' ('One by One') along with Hindia, Rendy Pandugo and Petra Sihombing. Meanwhile a series of scenes depict dancing young Indonesians, with choreography meant to reflect the isolation of the pandemic and the beauty of unity.

You'll no doubt notice that the scenes are concocted to show how the telco's services help create unity by connecting people, but if you're like Ad Nut you won't mind much, because the song is pleasant and moving. That said, Ad Nut does believe the film would have been better without the very direct plug at the end. Ad Nut wanted to just sit with the last notes of the music and the spell it had cast for a second longer. But commercial realities intruded.