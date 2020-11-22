Hyundai says you're 'in charge' of the future

'I'm in charge' of the future of the planet. That's what Hyundai wants you to think when you think about its electric-car brand, Ioniq. To ensure that outcome, the brand has spent a pretty penny with German agency Jung von Matt Neckar to make a pretty ad featuring a series influencers (obligatory these days) as part of a global campaign.

In the centrepiece film we see strange visions such as...

Unexplained worship



Unexplained post-apocalyptic (?) rituals



Unexplained lack of gravity



Pictures (of BTS) at an exhibition



More unexplained lack of gravity



Inadvisable parking practices

It all makes very little sense to Ad Nut, but it's sure pretty to look at, and one supposes it's meant to represent some kind of better future.

The campaign includes TV, print, OOH and social media. The people you are seeing are Kenyan influencer Lela Debra Asiko, New-York-based Chilean sustainable fashion designer María Cornejo, British explorer and environmentalist David Rothschild, French choreographer Kevin Bago and of course K-pop superstars BTS—although the latter appear only on video screens. What do you expect, those boys are busy!

Here's some print ads:

