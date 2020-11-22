Advertising The Work
Hyundai says you're 'in charge' of the future

The Korean automaker debuts a visually sumptuous global campaign by Jung von Matt for its electric-vehicle brand Ioniq, including a very brief "appearance" by mega-boyband BTS.

'I'm in charge' of the future of the planet. That's what Hyundai wants you to think when you think about its electric-car brand, Ioniq. To ensure that outcome, the brand has spent a pretty penny with German agency Jung von Matt Neckar to make a pretty ad featuring a series influencers (obligatory these days) as part of a global campaign.

In the centrepiece film we see strange visions such as...

Unexplained worship
 
Unexplained post-apocalyptic (?) rituals
 
Unexplained lack of gravity
 
Pictures (of BTS) at an exhibition
 
More unexplained lack of gravity
 
Inadvisable parking practices

It all makes very little sense to Ad Nut, but it's sure pretty to look at, and one supposes it's meant to represent some kind of better future.

The campaign includes TV, print, OOH and social media. The people you are seeing are Kenyan influencer Lela Debra Asiko, New-York-based Chilean sustainable fashion designer María Cornejo, British explorer and environmentalist David Rothschild, French choreographer Kevin Bago and of course K-pop superstars BTS—although the latter appear only on video screens. What do you expect, those boys are busy!

Here's some print ads:

CREDITS

Hyundai Motor Company         
Philippe Jourdain (Senior Manager)

Jung von Matt NECKAR
Peter Waibel (Managing Director), Daniel Adolph (Managing Director), Rico Noël (Creative Director), Matthias Hess (Creative Director), Thien An Nguyen (Account Director), Marco Schubert (Client Service Director), Amalia Ambartsumyan (Art Director), Anna Rondolino (Creative Director/Art). Francesca Montrucchio (Senior Art Director), Jamal Rashou (Graduate Student), Angélique Catuhe (Copywriter), Andrea Weisser (Copywriter), Diana Tannos (Copywriter), Anusha Atreya (Senior Art Buyer), Kevin Tiedgen (Data Strategy Director), Christian Appich (Strategist/Digital), Jasmin Schlaich (Social Media Director), Birgit von Glasner (Senior DTP Operator), Dominik Schmutzer (Senior Retouch Artist), Felix Eichhorn (Agency Producer)

Filmproduction Akkurat Studios & Object&Animal
Amber Grace Johnson (Director), Robert Hardy (DoP), Rocco Kopecny (Exc. Producer), Dagmar Garber (Exc. Producer), Dom Thomas (Exc. Producer), Jacky Kaassa-Presting (Producer), Marco Bittner Rosser (Production Designer), Larissa Bechthold (Stylist), Emma Backman (Editor)

Storz & Escherich (Postproduction), Matthias Storz & Roy Escherich (VFX Supervision), Company3 NYC (Color Grading), Sofie Borup (Colorist), 2WEI Music (Music), Ballad (Sound Design & Mix), Radioaktive Film (Service Production Kiev), Ginger Ink. (Service Production Kenya)

Photoproduction: Emeis Deubel
Damien De Blinkk (Photographer), Pepê Alram / Recom Farmhouse (Post Operator)    

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

